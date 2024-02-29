Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
DIY masks for removing Facial Hair
Mix egg white with sugar and cornflour to form a sticky paste. Apply, let it dry, and peel off
Egg white mask
Mix oatmeal with honey and lemon juice to form a thick paste. Apply, let it sit for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with warm water
Oatmeal Mask
Mix papaya pulp with a pinch of turmeric powder. Apply, let it dry, and wash off with water
Papaya Mask
Mix turmeric powder with milk to form a paste. Apply, let it dry, then rinse off with warm water
Turmeric Mask
Soak yellow lentils overnight, blend with potato and lemon juice. Apply the paste, let it dry, and scrub off gently
Potato Lentil Mask
Mix gram flour with turmeric powder, yogurt, and lemon juice to form a paste. Apply, let it dry, then scrub off with warm water
Gram Flour Mask
Mash a ripe banana and mix with oat flour and honey. Apply, let it sit for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with warm water
Banana Mask
Mix gelatin with milk and a few drops of lemon juice. Heat in the microwave, apply to the face, let it dry, then peel off
Gelatin Mask
Make sure to try the packs on small portions of skin to test any allergic reactions
Homemade masks are cheap, hassle-free and harmless
