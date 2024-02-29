Heading 3

DIY masks for removing Facial Hair

Mix egg white with sugar and cornflour to form a sticky paste. Apply, let it dry, and peel off

 Egg white mask

Mix oatmeal with honey and lemon juice to form a thick paste. Apply, let it sit for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with warm water

Oatmeal Mask

Mix papaya pulp with a pinch of turmeric powder. Apply, let it dry, and wash off with water

Papaya Mask

 Mix turmeric powder with milk to form a paste. Apply, let it dry, then rinse off with warm water

Turmeric Mask

Soak yellow lentils overnight, blend with potato and lemon juice. Apply the paste, let it dry, and scrub off gently

Potato Lentil Mask

Mix gram flour with turmeric powder, yogurt, and lemon juice to form a paste. Apply, let it dry, then scrub off with warm water

 Gram Flour Mask

Mash a ripe banana and mix with oat flour and honey. Apply, let it sit for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with warm water

Banana Mask

Mix gelatin with milk and a few drops of lemon juice. Heat in the microwave, apply to the face, let it dry, then peel off

Gelatin Mask 

Make sure to try the packs on small portions of skin to test any allergic reactions

Homemade masks are cheap, hassle-free and harmless

