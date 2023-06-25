Heading 3

JUNE 25, 2023

DIY Muskmelon face packs 

The fruit is rich in folic acid makes skin glowy and healthy and fights aging

Muskmelon

Image: Pexels

The fruit is very useful for skin. Take a look at some of the effective face packs 

Image: Pexels

Packs

Combine 1 tbsp gram flour and muskmelon pulp and a few drops of lemon juice to make paste. Apply for 10 mins and wash it off

Lemon and gram flour

Image:  Pexels

Make a paste by mixing raw milk with a pinch of turmeric and 2 tbsp muskmelon pulp. Keep it for 10 minutes and wash it off

Turmeric and milk

Image:  Pexels

Milk

Image:  Pexels

Raw milk is known for its glowing effect. Mix with the pulp and apply for 10 mins and cleanse your face

Image:  Pexels

Peach mask

Mix 2 tbsp of muskmelon and peach pulp. The fruits are skin nourishing, keep it for 10 mins and wash it off

Combine milk, gram flour and some pulp to make a paste and apply for 10 mins before rinsing off

Gram flour

Image:  Pexels

Mix 1 tbsp oats powder with 2 tbsp muskmelon pulp and rose water can also be added. Keep it on for 10 mins before rinsing it off

Oats

Image:  Pexels

Sandalwood powder

Image:  Pexels

Mix 1 tbsp sandalwood powder with 2 tbsp muskmelon pulp and apply for 10 mins and rinse it off

Image:  Pexels

Make a paste by mixing 1 tsp honey with 2 tbsp muskmelon pulp and pinch of turmeric. Keep on the paste for 15 mins and wash it off

Honey and Turmeric

