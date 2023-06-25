Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 25, 2023
DIY Muskmelon face packs
The fruit is rich in folic acid makes skin glowy and healthy and fights aging
Muskmelon
Image: Pexels
The fruit is very useful for skin. Take a look at some of the effective face packs
Image: Pexels
Packs
Combine 1 tbsp gram flour and muskmelon pulp and a few drops of lemon juice to make paste. Apply for 10 mins and wash it off
Lemon and gram flour
Image: Pexels
Make a paste by mixing raw milk with a pinch of turmeric and 2 tbsp muskmelon pulp. Keep it for 10 minutes and wash it off
Turmeric and milk
Image: Pexels
Milk
Image: Pexels
Raw milk is known for its glowing effect. Mix with the pulp and apply for 10 mins and cleanse your face
Image: Pexels
Peach mask
Mix 2 tbsp of muskmelon and peach pulp. The fruits are skin nourishing, keep it for 10 mins and wash it off
Combine milk, gram flour and some pulp to make a paste and apply for 10 mins before rinsing off
Gram flour
Image: Pexels
Mix 1 tbsp oats powder with 2 tbsp muskmelon pulp and rose water can also be added. Keep it on for 10 mins before rinsing it off
Oats
Image: Pexels
Sandalwood powder
Image: Pexels
Mix 1 tbsp sandalwood powder with 2 tbsp muskmelon pulp and apply for 10 mins and rinse it off
Image: Pexels
Make a paste by mixing 1 tsp honey with 2 tbsp muskmelon pulp and pinch of turmeric. Keep on the paste for 15 mins and wash it off
Honey and Turmeric
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.