Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

APRIL 25, 2023

DIY Organic Face Scrubs 

Make a paste with honey and oatmeal, apply, gently massage and rinse with warm water. Honey moisturizes, oatmeal exfoliates and soothes

Honey and Oatmeal Scrub

Combine coffee and coconut oil, massage gently onto face, rinse with warm water. Coffee exfoliates for better circulation, coconut oil moisturizes

Coffee and Coconut Oil Scrub

Create a paste with brown sugar and olive oil, apply it on face, massage gently in circular motion, and rinse with warm water. Brown sugar exfoliates, olive oil moisturizes and has antioxidants

Brown Sugar and Olive Oil Scrub

Combine sea salt and lemon juice to create a paste, apply to face, gently massage in circles, and rinse with warm water. Sea salt exfoliates, lemon brightens with vitamin C

Sea Salt and Lemon Scrub

Prepare a mixture with yogurt and honey, apply to the face, gently massage in circles, rinse with warm water. Yogurt exfoliates and brightens, honey moisturizes and soothes irritated skin

Yogurt and Honey Scrub

Combine baking soda and melted coconut oil, apply to face, gently massage, rinse with warm water. Baking soda exfoliates, coconut oil moisturizes

Baking Soda and Coconut Oil Scrub

Mash avocado, mix with sugar, apply to the face, gently massage, rinse with warm water. Avocado moisturizes with healthy fats and vitamins, and sugar exfoliates

Avocado and Sugar Scrub

Blend cucumber and mix with sea salt and gently massage followed by rinsing of face with warm water. Cucumber soothes and hydrates with antioxidants while the sea salt exfoliates

Cucumber and Sea Salt Scrub

Make a natural scrub by mixing almond flour and honey, apply on face, scrub, and rinse for a healthy glow due to gentle exfoliation and moisturization

Almond flour and Honey Scrub

Brew a strong cup of green tea and mix it with 1 tablespoon of organic honey. Green tea is high in antioxidants that help to protect the skin from damage, while honey helps to moisturize and nourish the skin

Green tea and honey scrub

