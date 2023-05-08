MAY 08, 2023
DIY Organic Face Scrubs
Make a paste with honey and oatmeal, apply, gently massage and rinse with warm water. Honey moisturizes, oatmeal exfoliates and soothes
Honey and Oatmeal Scrub
Combine coffee and coconut oil, massage gently onto face, rinse with warm water. Coffee exfoliates for better circulation, coconut oil moisturizes
Coffee and Coconut Oil Scrub
Create a paste with brown sugar and olive oil, apply it on face, massage gently in circular motion, and rinse with warm water. Brown sugar exfoliates, olive oil moisturizes and has antioxidants
Brown Sugar and Olive Oil Scrub
Combine sea salt and lemon juice to create a paste, apply to face, gently massage in circles, and rinse with warm water. Sea salt exfoliates, lemon brightens with vitamin C
Sea Salt and Lemon Scrub
Prpare a mixture with yogurt and honey, apply to the face, gently massage in circles, rinse with warm water. Yogurt exfoliates and brightens, honey moisturizes and soothes irritated skin
Yogurt and Honey Scrub
Combine baking soda and melted coconut oil, apply to face, gently massage, rinse with warm water. Baking soda exfoliates, coconut oil moisturizes
Baking Soda and Coconut Oil Scrub
Mash avocado, mix with sugar, apply to the face, gently massage, rinse with warm water. Avocado moisturizes with healthy fats and vitamins, and sugar exfoliates
Avocado and Sugar Scrub
Blend cucumber and mix with sea salt and gently massage followed by rinsing of face with warm water. Cucumber soothes and hydrates with antioxidants while the sea salt exfoliates
Cucumber and Sea Salt Scrub
Make a natural scrub by mixing almond flour and honey, apply on face, scrub, and rinse for a healthy glow due to gentle exfoliation and moisturization
Almond flour and Honey Scrub
Brew a strong cup of green tea and mix it with 1 tablespoon of organic honey. Green tea is high in antioxidants that help to protect the skin from damage, while honey helps to moisturize and nourish the skin
Green tea and honey scrub
