Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

DIY Pedicure At Home

Nail clippers, a nail file, foot scrub, foot soak, moisturizer, cuticle oil, nail polish remover, base coat, nail polish, and top coat

Collect

Image Source: pexels

Use nail polish remover to clean any old polish from your toenails

Remove

Image Source: pexels

Fill up a basin with warm water and mix in a foot soak. Let your feet soak for about 10-15 minutes to help soften the skin.

Soak

Image Source: pexels

Use a foot scrub or pumice stone to gently exfoliate your feet, focusing on rough areas like heels and the balls of your feet

Exfoliate

Image Source: pexels

Trim your toenails straight across, then use a nail file to shape them and smooth any rough edges

Image Source: pexels

 Trim and File

Apply cuticle oil to your toenails, then use a cuticle pusher to push back cuticles

Take care of cuticles

Image Source: pexels

Massage a rich moisturizer into your feet and lower legs to hydrate the skin

Moisturize

Image Source: pexels

Clean your toenails with a cotton pad soaked in nail polish remover to remove any oils or moisturizer

Prep

Image Source: pexels

Nail Polish 

Image Source: pexels

Apply a base coat to protect your nails, followed by two coats of your chosen nail polish color, and finish with a top coat for shine and longevity

Clean up any mistakes with a small brush dipped in nail polish remover and you’re done!

Perfection achieved!

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here