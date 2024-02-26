Heading 3
DIY Pedicure At Home
Nail clippers, a nail file, foot scrub, foot soak, moisturizer, cuticle oil, nail polish remover, base coat, nail polish, and top coat
Use nail polish remover to clean any old polish from your toenails
Fill up a basin with warm water and mix in a foot soak. Let your feet soak for about 10-15 minutes to help soften the skin.
Use a foot scrub or pumice stone to gently exfoliate your feet, focusing on rough areas like heels and the balls of your feet
Trim your toenails straight across, then use a nail file to shape them and smooth any rough edges
Apply cuticle oil to your toenails, then use a cuticle pusher to push back cuticles
Massage a rich moisturizer into your feet and lower legs to hydrate the skin
Clean your toenails with a cotton pad soaked in nail polish remover to remove any oils or moisturizer
Apply a base coat to protect your nails, followed by two coats of your chosen nail polish color, and finish with a top coat for shine and longevity
Clean up any mistakes with a small brush dipped in nail polish remover and you’re done!
