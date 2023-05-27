mAY 27, 2023
DIY Potato Face Packs For Glowing Skin
Image: Pexels
Mix the potato and lemon juices. Add honey to the mixture and blend well. Apply it all over your face and neck
Potato and lemon face pack
Image: Pexels
Mix the potato and tomato juices/pulps. Add honey to the mixture and mix until you obtain a smooth paste
Potato and tomato face pack
Image: Pexels
Mix all the ingredients into a thick paste. Apply it on your face and neck and leave it to dry. Use water to scrub the dry face pack gently
Potato and rice flour face pack
Image: Pexels
Mash the potatoes in a bowl and add the other ingredients to it. Mix well until you get a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for about 30 minutes
Potato and oatmeal face pack
Potato, milk, and glycerine face pack
Mix all the ingredients and apply it to your face (focus on the problem areas). Leave it on for 15 minutes or until it dries. Wash it off
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
Blend the potato and strawberries to make a paste. Add honey to it and apply it all to your face and neck. Wash it off after 15-20 minutes
Potato and strawberry
face pack
Image: Pexels
Add turmeric to the grated potato and mix well. Apply the paste to your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off
Potato and turmeric face pack
Image: Pexels
Mix the potato juice with the egg white. Apply the mixture to your face and neck. Let it dry and then wash it off
Potato and egg white face pack
Image: Pexels
Blend all the fruits and make juices and the turmeric. Apply the mixture to the face and let it dry. Wash off with cold water
Potato, cucumber, lemon, and turmeric face pack
Image: Pexels
Grate the potato and mix it with honey and almond oil. Make a paste and apply it to your face. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off
Potato, honey, and almond oil face pack
