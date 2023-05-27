Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

mAY 27, 2023

DIY Potato Face Packs For Glowing Skin

Image: Pexels

Mix the potato and lemon juices. Add honey to the mixture and blend well. Apply it all over your face and neck

Potato and lemon face pack

Image: Pexels

Mix the potato and tomato juices/pulps. Add honey to the mixture and mix until you obtain a smooth paste

Potato and tomato face pack

Image: Pexels

Mix all the ingredients into a thick paste. Apply it on your face and neck and leave it to dry. Use water to scrub the dry face pack gently

Potato and rice flour face pack

Image: Pexels

Mash the potatoes in a bowl and add the other ingredients to it. Mix well until you get a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for about 30 minutes

Potato and oatmeal face pack

Potato, milk, and glycerine face pack

Mix all the ingredients and apply it to your face (focus on the problem areas). Leave it on for 15 minutes or until it dries. Wash it off

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

Blend the potato and strawberries to make a paste. Add honey to it and apply it all to your face and neck. Wash it off after 15-20 minutes

Potato and strawberry
face pack

Image: Pexels

Add turmeric to the grated potato and mix well. Apply the paste to your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off

Potato and turmeric face pack

Image: Pexels

Mix the potato juice with the egg white. Apply the mixture to your face and neck. Let it dry and then wash it off

Potato and egg white face pack

Image: Pexels

Blend all the fruits and make juices and the turmeric. Apply the mixture to the face and let it dry. Wash off with cold water

Potato, cucumber, lemon, and turmeric face pack

Image: Pexels

Grate the potato and mix it with honey and almond oil. Make a paste and apply it to your face. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off

Potato, honey, and almond oil face pack

