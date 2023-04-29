Heading 3

APRIL 29, 2023

DIY recipes for flawless skin

To get a flawless look for oily skin apply a mixture of aloe Vera and turmeric

Oily Skin 

Prepare a paste of honey and coffee powder. Apply and rinse it after 15 minutes. This DIY recipe will help you to tighten your skin

Skin Tightening

To get a glowing skin apply a mixture of yoghurt and orange juice

Glowing Skin

For healthy and flawless skin mix olive oil and turmeric powder and apply its paste twice a week

Healthy Skin

Take 2 tbsp of marigold flower paste with turmeric powder and rose water to restore skin elasticity

Anti-Ageing

Blend yogurt with honey and milk, then gently exfoliate your skin with this mix. It works like a natural moisturiser

Dry skin

Make a smooth paste of a ripe papaya and add some water. Apply it on your face for a rejuvenated and radiant skin

Radiating Skin

Apply 1-2 tablespoon of honey on neck and face regularly to keep wrinkles away

Fight wrinkles

Scrub 2 tablespoon marigold flower paste with rice powder and milk to fade sun tan and blemishes

Detanning

Apply a paste of  marigold flower and lemon juice with little honey to get rid of acne

Acne prevention

