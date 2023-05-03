MAY 03, 2023
DIY recipes for flawless skin
To get a flawless look for oily skin apply a mixture of aloe Vera and turmeric
Oily Skin
Prepare a paste of honey and coffee powder. Apply and rinse it after 15 minutes. This DIY recipe will help you to tighten your skin
Skin Tightening
Glowing Skin
To get a glowing skin apply a mixture of yoghurt and orange juice
For healthy and flawless skin mix olive oil and turmeric powder and apply its paste twice a week
Healthy Skin
Take 2 tbsp of marigold flower paste with turmeric powder and rose water to restore skin elasticity
Anti-Ageing
Blend yogurt with honey and milk, then gently exfoliate your skin with this mix. It works like a natural moisturiser
Dry skin
Make a smooth paste of a ripe papaya and add some water. Apply it on your face for a rejuvenated and radiant skin
Radiating Skin
Apply 1-2 tablespoon of honey on neck and face regularly to keep wrinkles away
Fight wrinkles
Scrub 2 tablespoon marigold flower paste with rice powder and milk to fade sun tan and blemishes
Detanning
Apply a paste of marigold flower and lemon juice with little honey to get rid of acne
Acne prevention
