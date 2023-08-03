Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 03, 2023
DIY recipes to treat
dark circles
Use green tea or chamomile tea bags for quick results. Soak the bags in water and place them on your eyes for 10-15 minutes
Cold tea bags
Image: Pexels
Cold tea bags contain vitamins and antioxidants that help prevent darkening around the eyes
Image: Pexels
Grated potatoes
Cucumber contains anti-inflammatory properties that helps treat dark circles
Grated cucumber
Image: Pexels
Cold milk is a natural cleanser for the eyes and contains properties that lightens the skin
Cold milk
Image: Pexels
Aloe vera
Image: Pexels
Aloe vera is an effective moisturizer, and also prevents premature aging
Image: Pexels
Almond oil & Lemon juice
Almond oil and lemon juice are an effective remedy to treat dark circles
Rosewater is fresh, refreshing, rejuvenating and can be used on all skin types
Rosewater
Image: Pexels
Mix a tbsp of tomato juice with some lemon juice and apply under both eyes. Leave it for 10 minutes and rinse
Tomatoes & lemon juice
Image: Pexels
Orange juice & glycerin
Image: Pexels
Mix orange juice with some glycerin and apply it under your eyes. Leave it on for sometime and then rinse it off with water
Image: Pexels
Mix turmeric with some pineapple juice and apply it under your eyes to treat dark circles
Turmeric
