Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 03, 2023

DIY recipes to treat
 dark circles

Use green tea or chamomile tea bags for quick results. Soak the bags in water and place them on your eyes for 10-15 minutes

Cold tea bags

Image:  Pexels

Cold tea bags contain vitamins and antioxidants that help prevent darkening around the eyes

Image:  Pexels

Grated potatoes

Cucumber contains anti-inflammatory properties that helps treat dark circles

Grated cucumber

Image:  Pexels

Cold milk is a natural cleanser for the eyes and contains properties that lightens the skin

Cold milk

Image:  Pexels

Aloe vera

Image:  Pexels

Aloe vera is an effective moisturizer, and also prevents premature aging

Image:  Pexels

Almond oil & Lemon juice

Almond oil and lemon juice are an effective remedy to treat dark circles

Rosewater is fresh, refreshing, rejuvenating and can be used on all skin types

Rosewater

Image:  Pexels

Mix a tbsp of tomato juice with some lemon juice and apply under both eyes. Leave it for 10 minutes and rinse

Tomatoes & lemon juice

Image:  Pexels

Orange juice & glycerin

Image:  Pexels

Mix orange juice with some glycerin and apply it under your eyes. Leave it on for sometime and then rinse it off with water

Image:  Pexels

Mix turmeric with some pineapple juice and apply it under your eyes to treat dark circles

Turmeric 

