Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

DIY remedies for a clean & calm stomach

Soothes stomach and aids digestion; steep fresh ginger slices in hot water

Image Source: Pexels

Ginger Tea 

Calms stomach, relieves indigestion; steep fresh or dried leaves in hot water

Peppermint Tea 

Image Source: Pexels

Stimulates digestion and promotes stomach cleanliness; mix lemon juice with warm water

Warm Lemon Water 

Image Source: Pexels

Improves digestion, prevents upset stomach; dilute in water before meals

Apple Cider Vinegar 

Image Source: Pexels

Anti-inflammatory, relaxes stomach; steep tea bags in hot water

Image Source: Pexels

Chamomile Tea 

Relieves gas and bloating, aids digestion; chew seeds or steep in hot water

Image Source: Pexels

Fennel Seeds 

Soothes and cleanses digestive tract; drink a small amount mixed with water

Aloe Vera Juice 

Image Source: Pexels

Promote healthy gut microbiome, improve digestion; include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi in diet

Image Source: Pexels

Probiotic Foods 

Image Source: Pexels

Absorbs toxins and gas, reduces bloating; take as directed or mix with water

Activated Charcoal 

Essential for healthy digestion, flushes out toxins; drink plenty of water throughout the day

Image Source: Pexels

Hydration 

