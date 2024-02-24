Heading 3
DIY remedies for a clean & calm stomach
Soothes stomach and aids digestion; steep fresh ginger slices in hot water
Image Source: Pexels
Ginger Tea
Calms stomach, relieves indigestion; steep fresh or dried leaves in hot water
Peppermint Tea
Image Source: Pexels
Stimulates digestion and promotes stomach cleanliness; mix lemon juice with warm water
Warm Lemon Water
Image Source: Pexels
Improves digestion, prevents upset stomach; dilute in water before meals
Apple Cider Vinegar
Image Source: Pexels
Anti-inflammatory, relaxes stomach; steep tea bags in hot water
Image Source: Pexels
Chamomile Tea
Relieves gas and bloating, aids digestion; chew seeds or steep in hot water
Image Source: Pexels
Fennel Seeds
Soothes and cleanses digestive tract; drink a small amount mixed with water
Aloe Vera Juice
Image Source: Pexels
Promote healthy gut microbiome, improve digestion; include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi in diet
Image Source: Pexels
Probiotic Foods
Image Source: Pexels
Absorbs toxins and gas, reduces bloating; take as directed or mix with water
Activated Charcoal
Essential for healthy digestion, flushes out toxins; drink plenty of water throughout the day
Image Source: Pexels
Hydration
