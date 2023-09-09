Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 09, 2023
DIY remedies to get Even skin tone
Religiously follow the CTM ritual twice a day. Never go to bed with makeup on
#1
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Exfoliation is another thing that you really can't miss! It is one of those key practices that brightens up the skin, removes dead cells, and evens out the skin tone
#2
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
For this, you can try a DIY scrub. Cut a tomato in half and sprinkle some sugar on it. Gently rub it over your face and wash it off
#3
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Avoid direct exposure to the sun between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as it can be extremely harsh on your skin
#4
Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
#5
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Make sunscreen your best friend. It protects your skin from UV rays, prevents premature aging, and discoloration of the skin
Also, you can consider taking a slice of potato and rubbing it over your face for 10 minutes. It promotes skin regeneration
#6
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Aloe-Vera gel is laden with de-pigmenting properties. Apply it to the affected area before going to bed and wash off in the morning
#7
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
Want to know a real quick way to remove dark spots? Apply a paste of honey and diluted lemon juice on your face for 10 minutes and wash it off
#8
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Milk contains lactic acid which reduces pigmentation. Just dip a cotton ball in milk and dab it on your face
#9
Image: Pexels
Papaya is an excellent source for treating pigmentation which leads to uneven skin. Apply papaya pulp on your face. Wash it off after 20 minutes
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.