SEPTEMBER 09, 2023

DIY Sheet Masks to try at Home

To soothe your skin, soak a facial cotton mask in cucumber juice and refrigerate it for 20-30 minutes. Put the cool mask as and when you want

#1

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

To detoxify your skin, soak a cotton facial mask in a cup of green tea and lemon juice mixed together. Put it on your face after cooling it for 30 minutes

#2

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

For a glowing complexion, soak a cotton sheet mask in clean rice water with the rice in it soaked overnight. Refrigerate for 30 minutes and then put it on your face

#3

Image: Pexels 

Nourish your skin with a seaweed sheet mask. Begin by steeping green tea bags in hot water and dip the seaweed sheets to moisten them. Place a sheet firmly on the face

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

To keep your skin healthy, soak a cotton sheet in a mixture of rose water and glycerin and place the mask on your face for 20 minutes

To prevent acne, soak a sheet mask in a mixture of ¼ cup of witch hazel, ¼ cup of distilled water, and three drops of tea tree oil. Place the mask gently on your face

#6

Image: Pexels 

To prevent oxidative stress, mix ¼ cup of distilled water with half a teaspoon of honey and 5-6 drops of rosehip seed oil. Soak a sheet mask in it and then put the mask on your face

#7

Image: Pexels 

For some hydrating effect, put a sheet mask soaked in a mixture of half a teaspoon of aloe vera gel, 2 drops of chamomile essential oil, and 4 tablespoons of brewed green tea

#8

Image: Pexels 

Soak a sheet mask in a mixture made with 1 tablespoon of dried chamomile flowers, 1 cup of water, and 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil and refrigerate it before use

#9

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Instantly calm down irritated skin with a sheet mask soaked in some fresh watermelon juice and one tbsp of fresh aloe vera juice

#10

Image: Pexels 

