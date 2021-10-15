oct 15, 2021
DIY Sheet masks to try at home
To soothe your skin, soak a facial cotton mask in cucumber juice and refrigerate it for 20-30 minutes. Put the cool mask as and when you want
To detoxify your skin, soak a cotton facial mask in a cup of green tea and lemon juice mixed together. Put it on your face after cooling it for 30 minutes
For glowing complexion, soak a cotton sheet mask in clean rice water with the rice in it soaked overnight. Refrigerate for 30 minutes and then put it on your face
Nourish your skin with a seaweed sheet mask. Begin by steeping green tea bags in hot water and dip the seaweed sheets to moisten them. Place a sheet firmly on the face
To keep your skin healthy, soak a cotton sheet in a mixture of rose water and glycerin and place the mask on your face for 20 minutes
To prevent acne, soak a sheet mask in a mixture of ¼ cup of witch hazel, ¼ cup of distilled water and three drops of tea tree oil. Place the mask gently on your face
To prevent oxidative stress, mix ¼ cup of distilled water with half teaspoon of honey and 5-6 drops of rosehip seed oil. Soak a sheet mask in it and then put the mask on your face
For some hydrating effect, put a sheet mask soaked in a mixture of half teaspoon of aloe vera gel, 2 drops of chamomile essential oil and 4 tablespoons of brewed green tea
Soak a sheet mask in a mixture made with 1 tablespoon dried chamomile flowers, 1 cup of water and 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil and refrigerate it before use
Instantly calm down irritated skin with a sheet mask soakedin some fresh watermelon juice and one tablespoon of fresh aloe vera juice
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla