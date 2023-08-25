Heading 3

DIY skin & hair care tips by Indian celebs

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s instagram

Madhuri Dixit swears by oiling your hair. She uses olive oil and castor oil in equal portions and applies it on her scalp

Madhuri Dixit

The actress uses bananas on her face as a moisturizer and cleanser as it helps brighten the skin 

Image: Anushka Sharma’s instagram

Anushka Sharma

Hema Malini also swears by hair oiling. She uses hot oil to massage the scalp as it helps with blood circulation and results in healthy hair

Image: Hema Malini’s instagram

Hema Malini

Aishwarya Rai recommends the gram flour face mask, which acts as an exfoliator and moisturizer

Image: Aishwarya Rai’s instagram 

Aishwarya Rai

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

Janhvi Kapoor likes using homemade fruit masks as it is filled with a lot of vitamins and minerals

Image: Alia Bhatt’s instagram

Alia Bhatt

The popular actor's go-to DIY skin care tip is to use multani mitti as her go-to ingredient

Jacqueline Fernandez loves DIY products and swears by ice. Icing your face helps minimize pores and makes your skin fresh and bright

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez’s instagram

The B-town actress loves to use a haldi mask as it helps treat impurities and maintain a healthy skin

Ananya Panday

Image:  Ananya Panday’s instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s instagram

The actress does not use soap in her skincare routine and sticks to washing her face using a mild face wash

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s instagram

Sonakshi Sinha uses aloe vera on scars, pimples, spots, etc as it helps heal wounds and has moisturizing properties

Sonakshi Sinha

