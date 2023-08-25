Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
AUGUST 25, 2023
DIY skin & hair care tips by Indian celebs
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s instagram
Madhuri Dixit swears by oiling your hair. She uses olive oil and castor oil in equal portions and applies it on her scalp
Madhuri Dixit
The actress uses bananas on her face as a moisturizer and cleanser as it helps brighten the skin
Image: Anushka Sharma’s instagram
Anushka Sharma
Hema Malini also swears by hair oiling. She uses hot oil to massage the scalp as it helps with blood circulation and results in healthy hair
Image: Hema Malini’s instagram
Hema Malini
Aishwarya Rai recommends the gram flour face mask, which acts as an exfoliator and moisturizer
Image: Aishwarya Rai’s instagram
Aishwarya Rai
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
Janhvi Kapoor likes using homemade fruit masks as it is filled with a lot of vitamins and minerals
Image: Alia Bhatt’s instagram
Alia Bhatt
The popular actor's go-to DIY skin care tip is to use multani mitti as her go-to ingredient
Jacqueline Fernandez loves DIY products and swears by ice. Icing your face helps minimize pores and makes your skin fresh and bright
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez’s instagram
The B-town actress loves to use a haldi mask as it helps treat impurities and maintain a healthy skin
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday’s instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s instagram
The actress does not use soap in her skincare routine and sticks to washing her face using a mild face wash
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s instagram
Sonakshi Sinha uses aloe vera on scars, pimples, spots, etc as it helps heal wounds and has moisturizing properties
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Anushka Sharma’s instagram
