Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNe 30, 2023

DIY Smoothies For Faster Hair Growth

Packed with spinach, kale, banana, almond milk, flaxseeds, and Greek yogurt, it is rich in iron, vitamins A and C, and omega-3 fatty acids

Green Goddess Smoothie

Image: Pexels

Made with mixed berries, this smoothie is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support overall hair health

Image: Pexels

Berry Blast Smoothie

Tropical Paradise smoothie contains pineapple, mango, coconut milk, and chia seeds, providing vitamin C, biotin, and essential fatty acids

Tropical Paradise Smoothie

Image:  Pexels

Combine spinach, avocado, banana, almond milk, and honey for a dose of vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats

Spinach and Avocado Smoothie

Image:  Pexels

Carrot and Orange Smoothie

Image:  Pexels

Have this carrot and orange smoothie with ingredients of carrots, oranges, ginger, and Greek yogurt. It is rich in vitamin A, antioxidants, and collagen-building nutrients

Image:  Pexels

Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie

A blend of bananas, almond butter, almond milk, and honey, provides biotin, vitamin E, and protein

Includes spinach, kale, spirulina, chia seeds, and coconut water. It offers a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

Superfood Green Smoothie

Image:  Pexels

Combine oranges, grapefruits, strawberries, and Greek yogurt. The Citrus Delight smoothie is packed with vitamin C and other essential nutrients

Citrus Delight Smoothie

Image:  Pexels

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

Image:  Pexels

Contains pumpkin puree, almond milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and honey, providing beta-carotene and other hair-nourishing vitamins

Image:  Pexels

Combine almond milk, flaxseeds, berries, and Greek yogurt. It will offer omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and protein

Almond and Flaxseed Smoothie

