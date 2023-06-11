Heading 3
Arpita Sarkar
Entertainment
JUNE 11, 2023
DIY Tomato face packs for Clear Skin
Take a tomato and lemon and make a paste. Apply gently on your skin
Tomato and lemon face mask
Image: Pexels
Mix the honey and tomato pulp to form a paste. Apply to your face and leave it for 10 minutes
Tomato and honey face mask
Image: Pexels
Take one tomato, a cucumber and mash some oats to form a paste. Apply it to your skin in form of a mask
Tomato, cucumber, and oats face mask
Image: Pexels
The smooth paste of tomato, coconut oil and yogurt will nourish your face. This will help you achieve a clear skin
Tomato, coconut oil, and yogurt face mask
Image: Pexels
Tomato and papaya face mask
Image: Pexels
Tomato and papaya paste is one of the beneficial face masks for glowing skin. Try this and it can do wonders to your skin
Image: Pexels
Tomato and and banana face mask
Take a tomato and a banana to form a smooth paste and then apply it to your face. The results will blow your mind
Mix all the ingredients and make a paste. Apply to your face and leave for 10 minutes for better results
Tomato and almond face mask
Image: Pexels
The nourishing paste of tomato, sandalwood and turmeric works magically for your skin. Try it soon
Tomato, sandalwood, and turmeric face mask
Image: Pexels
Tomato and olive oil face mask
Image: Pexels
Mix the tomato and olive oil to make a paste and apply it to your face. The results will surprise you
Image: Pexels
Aloe vera is very beneficial for skin and mixing it with tomato gives your skin an extra glow. Try it
Tomato and aloe vera face mask
