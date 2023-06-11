Heading 3

DIY Tomato face packs for Clear Skin 

Take a tomato and lemon and make a paste. Apply gently on your skin

Tomato and lemon face mask 

Image: Pexels 

Mix the honey and tomato pulp to form a paste. Apply to your face and leave it for 10 minutes 

Tomato and honey face mask 

Image: Pexels 

Take one tomato, a cucumber and mash some oats to form a paste. Apply it to your skin in form of a mask

Tomato, cucumber, and oats face mask

Image: Pexels 

The smooth paste of tomato, coconut oil and yogurt will nourish your face. This will help you achieve a clear skin

Tomato, coconut oil, and yogurt face mask

Image: Pexels 

Tomato and papaya face mask 

Image: Pexels 

Tomato and papaya paste is one of the beneficial face masks for glowing skin. Try this and it can do wonders to your skin

Image: Pexels 

Tomato and and banana face mask 

Take a tomato and a banana to form a smooth paste and then apply it to your face. The results will blow your mind

Mix all the ingredients and make a paste. Apply to your face and leave for 10 minutes for better results

Tomato and almond face mask 

Image: Pexels 

The nourishing paste of tomato, sandalwood and turmeric works magically for your skin. Try it soon

Tomato, sandalwood, and turmeric face mask 

Image: Pexels 

Tomato and olive oil face mask 

Image: Pexels 

Mix the tomato and olive oil to make a paste and apply it to your face. The results will surprise you

Image: Pexels 

Aloe vera is very beneficial for skin and mixing it with tomato gives your skin an extra glow. Try it

Tomato and aloe vera face mask 

