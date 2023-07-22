Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 22, 2023
DIY Tomato face packs for glowing skin
Honey is a great moisturizer and the mask will make the skin soft and glowing. Mix honey with tomato pulp and keep it on for around 15 mins until it dries and wash it off.
Tomato honey pack
Image : Pexels
Everyone is well aware of turmeric’s benefits for skin. Mix turmeric powder with mashed tomato and apply it evenly on your face for 10 mins and later rinse it off.
Image : Pexels
Tomato and Turmeric
The vitamin C properties in lemon reduces pigmentation. Add 3 to 4 drops of lemon juice to tomato pulp and apply to your face. Avoid excess use of lemon as it causes skin irritation.
Tomato and Lemon
Image : Pexels
Sugar is well known for its exfoliating properties. Mix tomato juice with sugar granules and apply for 10 mins.
Tomato and sugar
Image : Pexels
Tomato, coconut oil and yogurt
Image : Pexels
Coconut oil reduces dry skin and yogurt prevents wrinkles. Make a smooth paste from the products and leave it on for 15 mins.
Image : Pexels
Tomato and banana mask
Bananas moisturize skin and reduce dark spots. Mix mashed banana and tomato pulp and leave it for 20 mins. Wash it off with lukewarm water.
Papaya helps fight acne and pores. Mix pulp of tomato and papaya and apply for 10 mins and rinse it off.
Tomato and papaya
Image : Pexels
Aloe Vera helps moisturize the skin. Mix tomato juice with aloe vera gel for 10 mins until it dries, before rinsing it off.
Image : Pexels
Tomato and aloe vera
Tomato and almond
Image : Pexels
Almonds protect skin from harmful UV rays. Mix almond powder and tomato juice and keep it for 10 mins before rinsing off with lukewarm water.
Image : Pexels
Disclaimer: All face packs suggested are for normal skin types. Incase of any irritation or allergy consult a dermatologist.
Sensitive Skin
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.