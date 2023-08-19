Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 19, 2023
DIY watermelon face masks to try at home
Image: Pexels
Watermelons are fruits that are not only refreshing for body but for the skin as well
Watermelons
Watermelon contains antioxidants that boost your skin's radiance more
Image: Pexels
Benefits
Mix half a tbsp of orange peel powder with two tbsp of watermelon juice. Apply it on your face and rinse it off
Image: Pexels
Watermelon juice & orange peel
Mix one tbsp of Multtani Mitti and watermelon juice. Apply it on your skin and rinse it off
Image: Pexels
Watermelon and Multani Mitti
Watermelon and aloe vera
Image: Pexels
Combine one teaspoon of aloe vera gel and 2 tbsps of mashed watermelon. Apply and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off
Image: Pexels
Watermelon, Yogurt and honey face pack
Mix 1 tbsp of watermelon juice and half a tbsp of honey and yogurt. Apply it to your skin and rinse after 10 minutes
Whip together a tbsp of tomato puree with 2 tbps of watermelon juice. Apply it to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing
Watermelon and tomato face pack
Image: Pexels
Mix 1 tbsp each of watermelon and papaya juice and papaya paste. Apply it to your face and massage it for 15 minutes before rinsing it off
Watermelon and papaya
Image: Pexels
Watermelon and besan face pack
Image: Pexels
Blend a tbsp of besan and watermelon juice and some honey. Apply it your face and leave it on for 15 minutes
Image: Pexels
Mix one tablespoon each of beetroot powder, watermelon juice, and a pinch of turmeric. Apply this mixture to your face and leave it for 30 minutes
Watermelon, Beetroot powder and turmeric face pack
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.