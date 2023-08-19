Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 19, 2023

DIY watermelon face masks to try at home

Image: Pexels

Watermelons are fruits that are not only refreshing for body but for the skin as well

Watermelons

Watermelon contains antioxidants that boost your skin's radiance more

Image: Pexels

Benefits

Mix half a tbsp of orange peel powder with two tbsp of watermelon juice. Apply it on your face and rinse it off

Image: Pexels

Watermelon juice & orange peel

Mix one tbsp of Multtani Mitti and watermelon juice. Apply it on your skin and rinse it off

Image: Pexels

Watermelon and Multani Mitti

Watermelon and aloe vera

Image: Pexels

Combine one teaspoon of aloe vera gel and 2 tbsps of mashed watermelon. Apply and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off

Image: Pexels

Watermelon, Yogurt and honey face pack

Mix 1 tbsp of watermelon juice and half a tbsp of honey and yogurt. Apply it to your skin and rinse after 10 minutes

Whip together a tbsp of tomato puree with 2 tbps of watermelon juice. Apply it to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing

Watermelon and tomato face pack

Image: Pexels

Mix 1 tbsp each of watermelon and papaya juice and papaya paste. Apply it to your face and massage it for 15 minutes before rinsing it off

Watermelon and papaya

Image: Pexels

Watermelon and besan face pack

Image: Pexels

Blend a tbsp of besan and watermelon juice and some honey. Apply it your face and leave it on for 15 minutes

Image: Pexels

Mix one tablespoon each of beetroot powder, watermelon juice, and a pinch of turmeric. Apply this mixture to your face and leave it for 30 minutes

Watermelon, Beetroot powder and turmeric face pack

