Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 17, 2023

DIY Wax To Remove Unwanted Hair 

Image : Pexels

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, DIY wax recipes work magically to remove unwanted hair 

Waxing at home

Image : Pexels

Check out steps of making DIY wax recipe 

DIY wax recipe

Image : Pexels

Take an empty ceramic bowl in an ice bath. This is to cool the ceramic bowl to handle the sugar wax

Step 1

Image : Pexels

Put a saucepan on the flame. To caramelize the sugar, add water, salt, and lemon juice to it

Step 2

Image : Pexels

Lower the steam and keep stirring it

Step 3

Image : Pexels

Your sugar-lemon wax is ready when it becomes brown 

Step 4

Image : Pexels

Take the mixture to the cool ceramic bowl 

Step 5

Image : Pexels

Continue stirring the mixture to cool it faster 

Step 6

Image : Pexels

Pinch a bit to check the temperature 

Step 7

Image : Pexels

When it is warm enough to touch, you can use it finally

Step 8

