MAY 17, 2023
DIY Wax To Remove Unwanted Hair
Image : Pexels
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, DIY wax recipes work magically to remove unwanted hair
Waxing at home
Image : Pexels
Check out steps of making DIY wax recipe
DIY wax recipe
Image : Pexels
Take an empty ceramic bowl in an ice bath. This is to cool the ceramic bowl to handle the sugar wax
Step 1
Image : Pexels
Put a saucepan on the flame. To caramelize the sugar, add water, salt, and lemon juice to it
Step 2
Image : Pexels
Lower the steam and keep stirring it
Step 3
Image : Pexels
Your sugar-lemon wax is ready when it becomes brown
Step 4
Image : Pexels
Take the mixture to the cool ceramic bowl
Step 5
Image : Pexels
Continue stirring the mixture to cool it faster
Step 6
Image : Pexels
Pinch a bit to check the temperature
Step 7
Image : Pexels
When it is warm enough to touch, you can use it finally
Step 8
