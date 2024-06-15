Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 15, 2024
DIY Yogurt face masks for glowing skin
Honey retains moisture of your skin, and yogurts cooling properties, this mask gives a refreshed glow to your skin
Honey Yogurt Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Brighten your dull skin and exfoliate it with the lemon yogurt mask, ensuring that you don’t over-exfoliate it to avoid irritation
Lemon Yogurt Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Get gentle exfoliation and remove dead skin cells with the oatmeal yogurt face packs, keeping your skin looking hydrated
Oatmeal yogurt mask
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare this turmeric yogurt face pack that soothes the sun damage, making you feel fresh and glowing
Turmeric yogurt mask
Image Source: Freepik
The Enzyme in papaya removes dead skin cells, and yogurt nourishes and hydrates the skin, giving you your dream skin
Image Source: Freepik
Papaya yogurt mask
Get rid of your dry skin and deeply hydrate it with fresh and effective avocado yogurt face-pack
Avocado yogurt mask
Image Source: Freepik
With its cooling and refreshing properties, the cucumber, and yogurt face mask adds a hydrating and refreshing touch
Cucumber yogurt mask
Image Source: Freepik
Packed with antioxidants this green tea yogurt mask protects your skin and enhances overall skin health
Green tea yogurt mask
Image Source: Freepik
Gram flour and yogurt mask
Image Source: Freepik
Mix gram flour and yogurt, apply it on the skin, and then wash it off and pat dry to exfoliate your skin
Apply this Multani mitti and yogurt mask twice a week for glowing skin, best for sensitive and oily skin
Multani mitti and yogurt mask
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.