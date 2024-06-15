Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle   

june 15, 2024

DIY Yogurt face masks for glowing skin

Honey retains moisture of your skin, and yogurts cooling properties, this mask gives a refreshed glow to your skin

Honey Yogurt Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Brighten your dull skin and exfoliate it with the lemon yogurt mask, ensuring that you don’t over-exfoliate it to avoid irritation

Lemon Yogurt Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Get gentle exfoliation and remove dead skin cells with the oatmeal yogurt face packs, keeping your skin looking hydrated

Oatmeal yogurt mask

Image Source: Freepik

Prepare this turmeric yogurt face pack that soothes the sun damage, making you feel fresh and glowing

Turmeric yogurt mask

Image Source: Freepik

The Enzyme in papaya removes dead skin cells, and yogurt nourishes and hydrates the skin, giving you your dream skin

Image Source: Freepik

Papaya yogurt mask

Get rid of your dry skin and deeply hydrate it with fresh and effective avocado yogurt face-pack 

Avocado yogurt mask

Image Source: Freepik

With its cooling and refreshing properties, the cucumber, and yogurt face mask adds a hydrating and refreshing touch 

Cucumber yogurt mask

Image Source: Freepik

Packed with antioxidants this green tea yogurt mask protects your skin and enhances overall skin health

Green tea yogurt mask

Image Source: Freepik

Gram flour and yogurt mask

Image Source: Freepik

Mix gram flour and yogurt, apply it on the skin, and then wash it off and pat dry to exfoliate your skin

Apply this Multani mitti and yogurt mask twice a week for glowing skin, best for sensitive and oily skin 

Multani mitti and yogurt mask

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here