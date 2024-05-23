Heading 3
Jiya Surana
may 23, 2024
DIYs using Jamun on face
Mash ripe Jamun fruit and mix it with Multani Mitti to form a paste
Jamun Mask for Oily Skin
Image: freepik
Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After that rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 2
Image: freepik
This pack helps absorb excess oil and unclog pores
Benefit
Image: freepik
Blend ripe Jamun fruit with a tablespoon of honey to form a smooth paste
Jamun Mask for Brightening
Image: freepik
Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 2
Image: freepik
This mask can help brighten and rejuvenate dull skin
Benefit
Image: freepik
Grind Jamun seeds into a fine powder
Jamun Scrub
Image: freepik
Mix the powder with a little water or rose water to form a paste
Step 2
Image: freepik
Gently scrub your face with the paste using circular motions and later wash it with lukewarm water
Image: freepik
Step 3
This scrub can help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin
Image: freepik
Benefit
