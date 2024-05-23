Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

may 23, 2024

DIYs using Jamun on face

Mash ripe Jamun fruit and mix it with Multani Mitti to form a paste

Jamun Mask for Oily Skin

Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After that rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 2 

This pack helps absorb excess oil and unclog pores

Benefit 

Blend ripe Jamun fruit with a tablespoon of honey to form a smooth paste

Jamun Mask for Brightening

Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 2 

This mask can help brighten and rejuvenate dull skin

Benefit 

Grind Jamun seeds into a fine powder

Jamun Scrub

Mix the powder with a little water or rose water to form a paste

Step 2 

Gently scrub your face with the paste using circular motions and later wash it with lukewarm water

Step 3 

This scrub can help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin

Benefit 

