MAY 06, 2023
Do’s and don’ts for a good scalp
Regularly using shampoo can help keep your scalp clean and free of dirt, oil, and dead skin cells
Do keep your scalp clean
Hot water can strip your scalp of its natural oils and cause dryness, so use lukewarm water instead
Don’t use hot water
Massaging your scalp with your fingertips can help stimulate blood flow, promote hair growth, and relieve tension
Do massage your scalp
Overuse of styling products such as gels and hair sprays can clog hair follicles and lead to scalp irritation
Don’t use too much styling product
Avoid sharing hair brushes or combs, and wash your bedding and towels regularly to prevent the spread of bacteria
Do maintain good hygiene
Avoid using harsh chemicals such as hair dyes and relaxers, which can cause scalp irritation and damage
Don’t use harsh chemicals
Use a moisturising conditioner or hair mask to help keep your hair and scalp hydrated
Do keep your hair and scalp moisturised
Excessive use of hot styling tools such as straighteners and curling irons can damage your hair and scalp, so use them sparingly
Don’t use hot styling tools
Drinking plenty of water can help keep your scalp hydrated and healthy
Do stay hydrated
Stress can cause scalp problems, so try to manage the levels through exercise, meditation, or other relaxation techniques
Don’t stress out
