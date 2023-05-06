Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAY 06, 2023

Do’s and don’ts for a good scalp

Regularly using shampoo can help keep your scalp clean and free of dirt, oil, and dead skin cells

Do keep your scalp clean

Hot water can strip your scalp of its natural oils and cause dryness, so use lukewarm water instead

Don’t use hot water

Massaging your scalp with your fingertips can help stimulate blood flow, promote hair growth, and relieve tension 

Do massage your scalp

Overuse of styling products such as gels and hair sprays can clog hair follicles and lead to scalp irritation

Don’t use too much styling product

Avoid sharing hair brushes or combs, and wash your bedding and towels regularly to prevent the spread of bacteria

Do maintain good hygiene

Avoid using harsh chemicals such as hair dyes and relaxers, which can cause scalp irritation and damage

Don’t use harsh chemicals 

Use a moisturising conditioner or hair mask to help keep your hair and scalp hydrated

Do keep your hair and scalp moisturised

Excessive use of hot styling tools such as straighteners and curling irons can damage your hair and scalp, so use them sparingly

Don’t use hot styling tools 

Drinking plenty of water can help keep your scalp hydrated and healthy

Do stay hydrated

Stress can cause scalp problems, so try to manage the levels through exercise, meditation, or other relaxation techniques

Don’t stress out

