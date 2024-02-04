Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 04, 2024

Do's And Don'ts in Contacting Your Ex

Prioritize thoughtfulness before texting your ex. If you decide to reach out, do so with clear intention

Do Reflect your Intentions

Begin the conversation with a light and friendly tone to create a comfortable atmosphere

Do Start with casual approach

Be mindful of their feelings and personal space. If they express a desire for limited or no contact, avoid trying to persuade or convince them otherwise

Do Respect their boundaries

To minimize confusion, it's crucial to be direct and transparent in your communication. Clearly express your intentions

Do Use clear and concise communication 

Frame your messages in a way that your problem seems genuine. Additionally, make it clear that you respect their current relationship

Do Respect commitment status 

It is essential to refrain from manipulative tactics (like making them feel jealous), deceitful behavior, or attempts to play with your ex's emotions

Don’t Play Mind Games

Constantly rehashing old conflicts or dwelling on past grievances only prolongs healing process and prevents you from moving forward

Don’t Dwell on the Past Scenarios

Contacting an ex is okay but bombarding them with constant messages or calls may be overwhelming and make you a creep in their eyes

Don't poke too much

Don't Beg Or Plead

Avoid begging or pleading in front of them as it only hampers your self-esteem. Approach them gently and respect their words 

It is said that silence speaks volumes about feelings. When your ex remains unresponsive to your texts or calls, it’s crucial to respect their boundaries

Don't text if they are not responding 

