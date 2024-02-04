Heading 3
FEBRUARY 04, 2024
Do's And Don'ts in Contacting Your Ex
Prioritize thoughtfulness before texting your ex. If you decide to reach out, do so with clear intention
Do Reflect your Intentions
Begin the conversation with a light and friendly tone to create a comfortable atmosphere
Do Start with casual approach
Be mindful of their feelings and personal space. If they express a desire for limited or no contact, avoid trying to persuade or convince them otherwise
Do Respect their boundaries
To minimize confusion, it's crucial to be direct and transparent in your communication. Clearly express your intentions
Do Use clear and concise communication
Frame your messages in a way that your problem seems genuine. Additionally, make it clear that you respect their current relationship
Do Respect commitment status
It is essential to refrain from manipulative tactics (like making them feel jealous), deceitful behavior, or attempts to play with your ex's emotions
Don’t Play Mind Games
Constantly rehashing old conflicts or dwelling on past grievances only prolongs healing process and prevents you from moving forward
Don’t Dwell on the Past Scenarios
Contacting an ex is okay but bombarding them with constant messages or calls may be overwhelming and make you a creep in their eyes
Don't poke too much
Don't Beg Or Plead
Avoid begging or pleading in front of them as it only hampers your self-esteem. Approach them gently and respect their words
It is said that silence speaks volumes about feelings. When your ex remains unresponsive to your texts or calls, it’s crucial to respect their boundaries
Don't text if they are not responding
