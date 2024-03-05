Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
MARCH 05, 2024
Do's and Don'ts in Italy
Do greet strangers like taxi drivers, waiters, etc., with a smile or a ‘Buongiorno.’ Italians are very friendly and welcoming people and will love a quick conversation
Greetings
Do carry some cash with you, as you will probably find some establishments that don’t accept card payments
Carry Cash
Do look after your belongings, as pickpocketers are at work in urban areas, especially in busy spots like street crossings, museum queues, and metro stations
Be Aware of Pickpocketers
Do talk with your hands. This Italian stereotype is completely true, and if you don’t know how to better express yourself in the local language, use gestures
Hand Gestures
Don’t get in the way of local life. Try not to disrupt everyday life. Don’t block pavements and narrow streets, photograph residents without their permission
Don't disrupt everyday life
Don’t picnic on monuments, historic steps and fountains, or inside museums, and above all, don’t forget to take your trash with you if you do. Hefty fines apply
No Picnic on Unrestricted areas
Avoid making generalized comments about Italian crime, corruption, the Mafia, or Italy’s involvement in World War II
Don’t comment on their internal matters
Do not joke about the Catholic Church or the Pope when in the company of older Italians. The younger generations are often quite relaxed about these topics and open to deprecating humor, but it can seriously offend the elderly
No Joke on Church
Avoid criticizing the Italian culture, people, or nation
No Comment on their culture
They love their country so much. If you would compliment their nation, they will welcome you with a positive gesture
Praise The Country
