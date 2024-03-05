Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Travel

MARCH 05, 2024

Do's and Don'ts in Italy 

Do greet strangers like taxi drivers, waiters, etc., with a smile or a ‘Buongiorno.’ Italians are very friendly and welcoming people and will love a quick conversation

Greetings

Image Source: Pexels

Do carry some cash with you, as you will probably find some establishments that don’t accept card payments 

Carry Cash

Image Source: Pexels

Do look after your belongings, as pickpocketers are at work in urban areas, especially in busy spots like street crossings, museum queues, and metro stations 

Be Aware of Pickpocketers 

Image Source: Pexels

Do talk with your hands. This Italian stereotype is completely true, and if you don’t know how to better express yourself in the local language, use gestures

Hand Gestures

Image Source: Pexels

Don’t get in the way of local life. Try not to disrupt everyday life. Don’t block pavements and narrow streets, photograph residents without their permission

Don't disrupt everyday life

Image Source: Pexels

Don’t picnic on monuments, historic steps and fountains, or inside museums, and above all, don’t forget to take your trash with you if you do. Hefty fines apply 

No Picnic on Unrestricted areas 

Image Source: Pexels

Avoid making generalized comments about Italian crime, corruption, the Mafia, or Italy’s involvement in World War II 

Don’t comment on their internal matters

Image Source: Pexels

Do not joke about the Catholic Church or the Pope when in the company of older Italians. The younger generations are often quite relaxed about these topics and open to deprecating humor, but it can seriously offend the elderly

No Joke on Church

Image Source: Pexels

Avoid criticizing the Italian culture, people, or nation

No Comment on their culture

Image Source: Pexels

They love their country so much. If you would compliment their nation, they will welcome you with a positive gesture 

Praise The Country

Image Source: Pexels

