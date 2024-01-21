Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

January 21, 2024

Dos and Don’ts of a Successful Night Out

Make sure you have a designated driver with you when going to a bar or club. It's always better to have someone sober to ensure everyone's safety

Have a Designated Driver

Discuss and decide together whether you want to enjoy the music theme at a club or the overall vibe at a bar. It's important to be on the same page

Decide what to explore 

Avoid parking too far away from the venue, especially if you'll be under the influence. Save yourself from unnecessary steps by finding a parking spot nearby

Don't park too far away

Remember to carry cash for cover fees, drinks, and parking. It's always handy to have some cash on you for these expenses

Do take Cash

Don't go to the bathroom alone, especially when you're feeling high. It's always better to have a friend accompany you or vice versa, just to be safe

Accompany your friend to the washroom

Stay alert and look out for any weird or creepy guys who might be bothering your friend. If you notice anything suspicious, let her know using a signal or a head nod

Beware of Weird Guys

Never leave your drinks unattended. Unfortunately, not everyone has good intentions, so it's best to only accept drinks that you saw being made and handed directly to you

 Don't leave your drinks unattended 

Be cautious when it comes to strangers, especially when it comes to sharing a taxi home. Avoid getting into a taxi with strangers or ex work colleagues to prevent any unwanted surprises the next morning

Beware of strangers

No Drunk Calls

Avoid making drunk texts or calls. Trust me, you'll regret it in the morning. Once those messages are sent, there's no way to reverse them

Before going to bed, make sure to drink a large glass of water. It's important to stay hydrated, especially after a night of drinking

Drink Water Before Bed

