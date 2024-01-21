Dos and Don’ts of a Successful Night Out

Make sure you have a designated driver with you when going to a bar or club. It's always better to have someone sober to ensure everyone's safety
Have a Designated Driver
images: Pexels
Discuss and decide together whether you want to enjoy the music theme at a club or the overall vibe at a bar. It's important to be on the same page
Decide what to explore
images: Pexels
Avoid parking too far away from the venue, especially if you'll be under the influence. Save yourself from unnecessary steps by finding a parking spot nearby
Don't park too far away
images: Pexels
Remember to carry cash for cover fees, drinks, and parking. It's always handy to have some cash on you for these expenses
Do take Cash
images: Pexels
Don't go to the bathroom alone, especially when you're feeling high. It's always better to have a friend accompany you or vice versa, just to be safe
images: Pexels
Accompany your friend to the washroom
Stay alert and look out for any weird or creepy guys who might be bothering your friend. If you notice anything suspicious, let her know using a signal or a head nod
Beware of Weird Guys
images: Pexels
Never leave your drinks unattended. Unfortunately, not everyone has good intentions, so it's best to only accept drinks that you saw being made and handed directly to you
Don't leave your drinks unattended
images: Pexels
Be cautious when it comes to strangers, especially when it comes to sharing a taxi home. Avoid getting into a taxi with strangers or ex work colleagues to prevent any unwanted surprises the next morning
Beware of strangers
images: Pexels
No Drunk Calls
images: Pexels
Avoid making drunk texts or calls. Trust me, you'll regret it in the morning. Once those messages are sent, there's no way to reverse them
Before going to bed, make sure to drink a large glass of water. It's important to stay hydrated, especially after a night of drinking