Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

Do's and Don'ts of a Trek or a Hike

Do stretching exercise before you start the trek and cool-down exercise one you finish the trek for the day

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Don’t wear cotton clothes at high altitude 

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Wear comfortable clothes and camouflaged in the forest

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

Running and jerky movements are prone to cause injuries while on a trek, so please avoid it 

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Munch on energy bars and dry fruits on a frequent basis to keep your energy levels high

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Don’t spray on a lot of aromatics or perfume, as it attracts a lot of wild animals

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

Pack light with whatever things you need and not what things you want

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Drink lots of water to stay hydrated, as you will be profusely sweating 

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Don’t drink or smoke while on a trek 

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Carry first aid kit with you for all your treks

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

