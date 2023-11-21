Heading 3
Do's and Don'ts of a Trek or a Hike
Do stretching exercise before you start the trek and cool-down exercise one you finish the trek for the day
Don’t wear cotton clothes at high altitude
Wear comfortable clothes and camouflaged in the forest
Running and jerky movements are prone to cause injuries while on a trek, so please avoid it
Munch on energy bars and dry fruits on a frequent basis to keep your energy levels high
Don’t spray on a lot of aromatics or perfume, as it attracts a lot of wild animals
Pack light with whatever things you need and not what things you want
Drink lots of water to stay hydrated, as you will be profusely sweating
Don’t drink or smoke while on a trek
Carry first aid kit with you for all your treks
