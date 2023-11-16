Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

Do's and Don'ts while solo traveling 

Explore the country you're visiting- their cultures, customs, language and history 

#1

Don't tell any stranger that you are alone

#2 

While traveling solo, you will heavily rely on strangers but if you get negative vibes - listen to your instincts and move on

#3 

Do not carry a lot of cash with you

  #4

Must research everything about the place before visiting it

  #5

Don't eat anything at unknown places if you are doubtful about it

 #6

Make sure to be in touch with your family, friends or colleagues. Must inform them what you're exploring next as a precaution for any emergency 

 #7

While traveling, always carry your important documents and keep them safe with you

  #8

Don't be alone at places. Assure that you are at some safe place with a healthy crowd

#9

Always respect others and be polite to them. Your tone should not be rude or loud

#10 

