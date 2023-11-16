Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 16, 2023
Do's and Don'ts while solo traveling
Explore the country you're visiting- their cultures, customs, language and history
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Don't tell any stranger that you are alone
#2
Image Source: Pexels
While traveling solo, you will heavily rely on strangers but if you get negative vibes - listen to your instincts and move on
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Do not carry a lot of cash with you
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Must research everything about the place before visiting it
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Don't eat anything at unknown places if you are doubtful about it
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure to be in touch with your family, friends or colleagues. Must inform them what you're exploring next as a precaution for any emergency
#7
Image Source: Pexels
While traveling, always carry your important documents and keep them safe with you
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Don't be alone at places. Assure that you are at some safe place with a healthy crowd
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Always respect others and be polite to them. Your tone should not be rude or loud
#10
Image Source: Pexels
