Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 27, 2023

Do's and don'ts while traveling

Don't look like a tourist by dressing like one, appearing lost or consulting a map in public

Do make notes of credit card numbers and important contact numbers for any emergency 

Don't leave valuable items in public view; that includes your passport, mobile phone and others

Do your complete research about the place

Don't carry a backpack that looks like luggage

Plan your budget before going on the trip

Do not carry large sums of cash on you

Be nice to people you meet

Don't drink local water if you have doubt on its purity

Don't take pictures of the people without their permission 

