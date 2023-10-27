Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 27, 2023
Do's and don'ts while traveling
Don't look like a tourist by dressing like one, appearing lost or consulting a map in public
#1
#2
Do make notes of credit card numbers and important contact numbers for any emergency
Don't leave valuable items in public view; that includes your passport, mobile phone and others
#3
Do your complete research about the place
#4
Don't carry a backpack that looks like luggage
#5
Plan your budget before going on the trip
#6
Do not carry large sums of cash on you
#7
Be nice to people you meet
#8
Don't drink local water if you have doubt on its purity
#9
Don't take pictures of the people without their permission
#10
