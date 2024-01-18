Heading 3

Do's and Don'ts while visiting Brazil 

Do not bring excessive valuables in public. Leave your necklaces, rings, expensive watches, bracelets, and other jewelry in a safe place

Get yourself a sling, cross body bag and put your essentials like Mobile phone and wallet in that so that you don't encounter a thief 

The beaches in Rio are stunning, but while sunbathing, be wary of your belongings

When you go out, it’s best not to bring all your bank cards in case, god forbid, your wallet is stolen. You can leave one bank card in your suitcase

Keep your passport safe in your suitcase and carry their photocopies while visiting all the places 

Try not to look and behave like a tourist. If some unwanted thieves identify you as a tourist, it can be dangerous for you 

Do not walk alone at night 

Avoid deserted areas. When you’re alone, there’s no one to help, so it’s always best to stay where others are, too 

Make sure to party safely in Brazil. Go with your trusted friends, keep your valuables at the hotel, and do not take drinks from strangers 

Don't use the metro at night, especially when you have a camera Or laptop with you 

