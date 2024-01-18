Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
January 18, 2024
Do's and Don'ts while visiting Brazil
Do not bring excessive valuables in public. Leave your necklaces, rings, expensive watches, bracelets, and other jewelry in a safe place
Get yourself a sling, cross body bag and put your essentials like Mobile phone and wallet in that so that you don't encounter a thief
The beaches in Rio are stunning, but while sunbathing, be wary of your belongings
When you go out, it’s best not to bring all your bank cards in case, god forbid, your wallet is stolen. You can leave one bank card in your suitcase
Keep your passport safe in your suitcase and carry their photocopies while visiting all the places
Try not to look and behave like a tourist. If some unwanted thieves identify you as a tourist, it can be dangerous for you
Do not walk alone at night
Avoid deserted areas. When you’re alone, there’s no one to help, so it’s always best to stay where others are, too
Make sure to party safely in Brazil. Go with your trusted friends, keep your valuables at the hotel, and do not take drinks from strangers
Don't use the metro at night, especially when you have a camera Or laptop with you
