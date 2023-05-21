mAY 21, 2023

Heading 3

Dos & Don’ts In A New Relationship

You must first remember to show love and affection to your partner to strengthen the bond between you both

Show love & affection to your partner 

When you start a new relationship, bombarding your partner with questions and plans for the future is not how relationships work

Don’t start talking about the future 

For a relationship to work, it is essential to be emotionally and mentally strong

Have realistic expectations 

To remain positive is one of the most important ways to understand how to make a relationship last for a long time

Get rid of negativity 

Dos and don’ts in a new relationship include ensuring you don’t spend time comparing your new partner to your ex

Avoid comparisons 

One of the crucial new relationship dos and don’ts include not mentioning your fears prematurely

Don’t mention fears

One of the things to do in a new relationship includes stepping out of your comfort zone and trying out new things with your new partner

Try new things 

Dos and don’ts in a new relationship include honestly assessing your boundaries

Assess your own boundaries 

Your partner’s past can be a common cause of a person’s insecurities, jealousy and doubts. Dos and don’ts in a new relationship include tuning out your partner’s past

Don’t be consumed by their past 

One of the important dos and don’ts in a new relationship includes not letting your relationship take over all aspects of your life

Maintain your friendships 

