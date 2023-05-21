mAY 21, 2023
Dos & Don’ts In A New Relationship
You must first remember to show love and affection to your partner to strengthen the bond between you both
Show love & affection to your partner
When you start a new relationship, bombarding your partner with questions and plans for the future is not how relationships work
Don’t start talking about the future
For a relationship to work, it is essential to be emotionally and mentally strong
Have realistic expectations
To remain positive is one of the most important ways to understand how to make a relationship last for a long time
Get rid of negativity
Dos and don’ts in a new relationship include ensuring you don’t spend time comparing your new partner to your ex
Avoid comparisons
One of the crucial new relationship dos and don’ts include not mentioning your fears prematurely
Don’t mention fears
One of the things to do in a new relationship includes stepping out of your comfort zone and trying out new things with your new partner
Try new things
Dos and don’ts in a new relationship include honestly assessing your boundaries
Assess your own boundaries
Your partner’s past can be a common cause of a person’s insecurities, jealousy and doubts. Dos and don’ts in a new relationship include tuning out your partner’s past
Don’t be consumed by their past
One of the important dos and don’ts in a new relationship includes not letting your relationship take over all aspects of your life
Maintain your friendships
