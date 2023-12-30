Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
December 30, 2023
Do's & Don'ts: Visiting National Parks
Do carry the original photo ID that has been used to make an online reservation as you will not be allowed entry without a valid photo ID
Do use the washrooms in the hotel, or near the park entry gate before the safari starts as there is no provision inside the park in most National Parks
Do not approach any animal too closely. Keep a distance of around 20 meters to respect their privacy
Avoid taking babies, small children or pets on the safari as the duration may take a toll on them
Do look beyond the big cats and enjoy sighting smaller mammals, reptiles, birds and even trees
Do book a tour. Most safaris are in an open jeep and not in a private vehicle
Do not play music or make noises to get a reaction from animals
Do not use mobile phones in the parks except while clicking photos
Do not collect any plants, rocks, soil or animals as souvenirs. They belong to the forest
Do not carry firearms, cigarettes, lighters or any items which may start a fire in the forest
