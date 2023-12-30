Heading 3

December 30, 2023

Do's & Don'ts: Visiting National Parks 

Do carry the original photo ID that has been used to make an online reservation as you will not be allowed entry without a valid photo ID

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Do use the washrooms in the hotel, or near the park entry gate before the safari starts as there is no provision inside the park in most National Parks

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Do not approach any animal too closely. Keep a distance of around 20 meters to respect their privacy

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Avoid taking babies, small children or pets on the safari as the duration may take a toll on them

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Do look beyond the big cats and enjoy sighting smaller mammals, reptiles, birds and even trees

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Do book a tour. Most safaris are in an open jeep and not in a private vehicle 

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Do not play music or make noises to get a reaction from animals

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Do not use mobile phones in the parks except while clicking photos

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Do not collect any plants, rocks, soil or animals as souvenirs. They belong to the forest

Do not carry firearms, cigarettes, lighters or any items which may start a fire in the forest 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

