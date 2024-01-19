Heading 3
January 19, 2024
Double date ideas
Spend a whole day at the beach with another couple, enjoying food, swimming, beach games, and soaking up the sun together
Beach Picnic Day
Images: Pexels
Set up an outdoor movie night with a projector, screen, and blankets, watching a love story beneath the stars
Images: Pexels
Night Time Movie Outdoors
Go on a foraging adventure to find edible plants like herbs and mushrooms
Foraging
Images: Freepik
Plan a romantic getaway for both couples, choosing a budget-friendly and mutually preferred destination
Romantic Getaway
Images: Pexels
Couples who love to read can make regular dates more meaningful by joining a book club
Join a Book Club
Images: Freepik
Test your vocal skills and have a fun evening at a karaoke bar, singing duets
Karaoke
Images: Freepik
Take a guided pottery class for a cute and creative date
Class in Ceramics
Images: Freepik
Enjoy a thrilling double date by attending a concert if you all share a love for music
Attend a Concert
Images: Freepik
Dance Class
Images: Freepik
Strengthen your relationship with a romantic dance lesson
Join a drawing and drinking class to create art while sipping wine
Draw and Drink
Images: Freepik
