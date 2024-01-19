Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

January 19, 2024

Double date ideas

Spend a whole day at the beach with another couple, enjoying food, swimming, beach games, and soaking up the sun together

Beach Picnic Day

Images: Pexels

Set up an outdoor movie night with a projector, screen, and blankets, watching a love story beneath the stars

Images: Pexels

Night Time Movie Outdoors

Go on a foraging adventure to find edible plants like herbs and mushrooms

Foraging

Images: Freepik

Heading 3

Plan a romantic getaway for both couples, choosing a budget-friendly and mutually preferred destination

Romantic Getaway

Images: Pexels

Couples who love to read can make regular dates more meaningful by joining a book club

Join a Book Club

Images: Freepik

Test your vocal skills and have a fun evening at a karaoke bar, singing duets

Karaoke

Images: Freepik

Take a guided pottery class for a cute and creative date

Class in Ceramics

Images: Freepik

Enjoy a thrilling double date by attending a concert if you all share a love for music

Attend a Concert

Images: Freepik

Dance Class

Images: Freepik

Strengthen your relationship with a romantic dance lesson

Join a drawing and drinking class to create art while sipping wine

Draw and Drink

Images: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here