Kankana Das

lifestyle

AUGUST 04, 2023

Dry fruits for glowing skin 

Dates are rich in fiber, nutrients, vitamin C and D that are required to maintain an overall good skin health

Dates

Image: Pexels

Walnut is the best natural exfoliator. It helps to reduce inflammation. Also walnut shells can be used as an exfoliate dead cells from the skin

Image: Pexels

Walnuts

Figs or anjeer contain minerals like iron, magnesium, calcium, Vitamin K that help in preventing water loss from the body and delay early signs of aging 

Figs 

Image: Pexels

Raisins with  their nutrient-rich profile are known to bestow many benefits upon healthy skin

Raisins

Image: Pexels

Dried Apricots

Image: Pexels

Apricots contains vitamin A that helps provide UV protection to the skin and are mostly used in face scrubs, exfoliators, and face creams

Image: Pexels

Almonds 

Almonds are the best for healthy and glowing skin. They contain high vitamin E, natural antioxidants that protect the skin from damage and aging

Pista contain a healthy fat, vitamin E which are great for treating dry and flaky skin 

Pista 

Image: Pexels

Cashews are rich in vitamins and protein and a source of magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, and zinc. It helps clearing up scars 

Cashews

Image: Pexels

Pine Nuts 

Image: Pexels

Pine Nuts are a source of minerals and vitamins. It can slow down the aging process

Image: Pexels

Prunes has antioxidants, that help to delay the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, skin sagging, premature skin aging 

Prunes

