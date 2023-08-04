Heading 3
Kankana Das
AUGUST 04, 2023
Dry fruits for glowing skin
Dates are rich in fiber, nutrients, vitamin C and D that are required to maintain an overall good skin health
Dates
Walnut is the best natural exfoliator. It helps to reduce inflammation. Also walnut shells can be used as an exfoliate dead cells from the skin
Walnuts
Figs or anjeer contain minerals like iron, magnesium, calcium, Vitamin K that help in preventing water loss from the body and delay early signs of aging
Figs
Raisins with their nutrient-rich profile are known to bestow many benefits upon healthy skin
Raisins
Dried Apricots
Apricots contains vitamin A that helps provide UV protection to the skin and are mostly used in face scrubs, exfoliators, and face creams
Almonds
Almonds are the best for healthy and glowing skin. They contain high vitamin E, natural antioxidants that protect the skin from damage and aging
Pista contain a healthy fat, vitamin E which are great for treating dry and flaky skin
Pista
Cashews are rich in vitamins and protein and a source of magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, and zinc. It helps clearing up scars
Cashews
Pine Nuts
Pine Nuts are a source of minerals and vitamins. It can slow down the aging process
Prunes has antioxidants, that help to delay the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, skin sagging, premature skin aging
Prunes
