Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 28, 2023

Dry Fruits to aid weight loss

Anjeer has high fiber content and nutrients that aid weight loss

Fig

Image: Pexels

Pistachios are rich in protein and fibers which are stomach-filling so you tend to eat less

Image: Pexels

Pista

The dried grapes enhance the digestive system and are ideal for weight loss

Raisins

Image: Pexels

Almonds are known for improving memory but also aid weight loss as it contains low calories

Almonds

Image: Pexels

Prunes

Image: Pexels

Dry fruits increase metabolism and prevent constipation also help to lose weight

Image: Pexels

Pecan

Pecans are rich in proteins and boost body's metabolism and their fibers keep you full

The fatty acid present in walnut helps to reduce weight and cure cardiovascular problems

Walnuts

Image: Pexels

The dry fruit is loaded with proteins and boosts your immunity

Cashews

Image: Pexels

Apricots

Image: Pexels

The sweet dry fruits keep you full for 5 hours and boost your metabolism

Image: Pexels

Khajoor is rich in protein and healthy fatty acids which avoid weight gain

Dates

