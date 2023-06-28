Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 28, 2023
Dry Fruits to aid weight loss
Anjeer has high fiber content and nutrients that aid weight loss
Fig
Image: Pexels
Pistachios are rich in protein and fibers which are stomach-filling so you tend to eat less
Image: Pexels
Pista
The dried grapes enhance the digestive system and are ideal for weight loss
Raisins
Image: Pexels
Almonds are known for improving memory but also aid weight loss as it contains low calories
Almonds
Image: Pexels
Prunes
Image: Pexels
Dry fruits increase metabolism and prevent constipation also help to lose weight
Image: Pexels
Pecan
Pecans are rich in proteins and boost body's metabolism and their fibers keep you full
The fatty acid present in walnut helps to reduce weight and cure cardiovascular problems
Walnuts
Image: Pexels
The dry fruit is loaded with proteins and boosts your immunity
Cashews
Image: Pexels
Apricots
Image: Pexels
The sweet dry fruits keep you full for 5 hours and boost your metabolism
Image: Pexels
Khajoor is rich in protein and healthy fatty acids which avoid weight gain
Dates
