Raina Reyaz
OCTOBER 26, 2023
Dry skin care
Start with the basics by drinking plenty of water. Proper hydration from the inside out is fundamental for maintaining skin's moisture
Hydrate from Within
Gentle Cleansing
Use a mild, hydrating cleanser to avoid stripping your skin of its natural oils. Cleanse your face without over-drying it
After cleansing, apply a rich, hydrating moisturizer to seal in moisture and protect your skin from environmental factors
Moisturize Daily
Exfoliation is key, but choose a gentle, non-abrasive exfoliant to remove dead skin cells without causing irritation
Exfoliate Gently
Look for skincare products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides to lock in moisture
Choose the Right Products
Hot water can be harsh on dry skin. Opt for lukewarm water when washing your face and body to prevent further dryness
Avoid Hot Water
In dry climates or during the winter, a humidifier in your living space can add moisture to the air, benefiting your skin
Use a Humidifier
Always wear sunscreen, even on cloudy days, to shield your skin from harmful UV rays that can exacerbate dryness
Protect from Sun
Overnight hydrating masks can work wonders. Apply them a few times a week to wake up with soft, supple skin
Invest in Overnight Masks
Balanced Diet Nutrient-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and essential fatty acids can improve your skin's health from the inside
Balanced Diet
