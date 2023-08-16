Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 16, 2023

Dua Lipa's skincare routine

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

Dua Lipa is an Albanian singer who is known for her disco-influential songs

Dua Lipa

Take a look at Dua Lipa's step-to-step skincare routine 

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

Her skincare

She has a simple yet effective skincare routine that gives a flawless finish

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

Skincare routine

Her skincare mostly includes eye care and focuses on protecting her skin from the sun

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

Skincare habits

No makeup

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

On the days she doesn't shoot, the singer does not apply makeup and likes to give her skin a chance to breathe

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

Eye cream

She uses an eye cream to moisturize her under eyes to prevent wrinkles and fine lines

A face mist helps refresh and rejuvenate her skin

Face mist

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

A cream-based cleanser removes dead skin cells and doesn't leave the face dry

Cream cleanser

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

Vitamin B serum

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

Vitamin B serum helps clear the skin of acne, and keeps the skin blemish free

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

The singer does not forget to apply sunscreen. Sunscreen protects the skin from harmful rays of the sun

SPF

Image: Dua Lipa's Instagram

Information source

India Today

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here