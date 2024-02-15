Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Dum Aloo Recipe

Baby potatoes, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and coriander leaves

Prepare Ingredients:

Image:  pexels 

Boil the baby potatoes until they are cooked but still firm. Peel the skin off and prick them with a fork or toothpick

Boil Potatoes: 

Image:  pexels 

In a bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well

Prepare Yogurt Marinade:

Image:  pexels 

Coat the boiled and pricked potatoes with the yogurt marinade. Ensure each potato is well coated. Let them marinate for at least 30 minutes

Marinate Potatoes:

Image:  pexels 

Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan or pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add onions and saute until they turn golden brown

Heat Oil and Saute Spices:

Image:  pexels 

Add grated ginger and minced garlic to the pan. Sauté for a couple of minutes until the raw smell disappears

 Add Ginger-Garlic Paste:

Image:  pexels 

Pour in the tomato puree and slit green chilies. Cook until the oil separates from the masala

Add Tomato Puree:

Image:  pexels 

Add the marinated potatoes to the pan along with any remaining marinade. Mix gently to coat the potatoes with the masala

Add Marinated Potatoes:

Image:  pexels 

Cover the pan with a lid and cook the potatoes on low heat for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. If using a pressure cooker, cook for 1-2 whistles on low flame

Cook Under Dum:

Image:  pexels 

Once the potatoes are cooked through and the gravy has thickened, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Enjoy your delicious Dum Aloo!

Garnish and Serve:

Image:  pexels 

