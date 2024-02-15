Heading 3
Dum Aloo Recipe
Baby potatoes, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and coriander leaves
Prepare Ingredients:
Boil the baby potatoes until they are cooked but still firm. Peel the skin off and prick them with a fork or toothpick
Boil Potatoes:
In a bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well
Prepare Yogurt Marinade:
Coat the boiled and pricked potatoes with the yogurt marinade. Ensure each potato is well coated. Let them marinate for at least 30 minutes
Marinate Potatoes:
Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan or pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add onions and saute until they turn golden brown
Heat Oil and Saute Spices:
Add grated ginger and minced garlic to the pan. Sauté for a couple of minutes until the raw smell disappears
Add Ginger-Garlic Paste:
Pour in the tomato puree and slit green chilies. Cook until the oil separates from the masala
Add Tomato Puree:
Add the marinated potatoes to the pan along with any remaining marinade. Mix gently to coat the potatoes with the masala
Add Marinated Potatoes:
Cover the pan with a lid and cook the potatoes on low heat for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. If using a pressure cooker, cook for 1-2 whistles on low flame
Cook Under Dum:
Once the potatoes are cooked through and the gravy has thickened, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Enjoy your delicious Dum Aloo!
Garnish and Serve:
