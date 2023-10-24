Heading 3

Dussehra Puja muhurat timings

The auspicious day of Dussehra will commence on October 24 this year

Dussehra 2023

Image Source: pexels

According the Hindu mythology, this special day is noted as the victory of good over evil, as on this day, Lord Rama slayed the 10-headed demon king Ravana and Devi Katyayani in the form of Maa Durga defeated Mahishasura

Significance of Dussehra

Image Source: pexels

The auspicious day of Dussehra is celebrated as Vijayadashami in West Bengal which is noted as the last day of the Durga Puja celebrations

Vijayadashami in West Bengal

Image Source: pexels

In this ritual, Devi Durga is immersed in a sacred pond or river on the last day of the festivities

Durga Visarjan

Image Source: pexels

Literally meaning vermillion game, it's a Bengali tradition of playing with Sindur the moment before the diety's visarjan on the last day of Durga puja 

Sindur Khela

Image Source: pexels

As Dussehra is marked as the day of the glorious celebration of Lord Rama's victory hence in many states of India Ramleela or the story of Lord Rama is performed in the form of a play or theatre

Ramleela

Image Source: pexels

At 1:58 pm on the 24th of October, the Muhurat will begin

The beginning of Vijaya Muhurat

Image Source: pexels

At 2:43 pm on the 24th of October, the Vijay Muhurat will end 

The end of Vijaya Muhurat

Image Source: pexels

As per the Drik Panchang, The Dashami Tithi will start on October 23 at 5:44 pm

The beginning of Dashami Tithi

Image Source: pexels

The Dashami puja will take place between the time of 12:40 pm to 02:59 pm on October 24

The Puja Timings

Image Source: pexels

From the Pinkvilla team, we wish you all a happy and safe Dussehra

Happy Dussehra

Image Source: pexels

