Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 24, 2023
Dussehra Puja muhurat timings
The auspicious day of Dussehra will commence on October 24 this year
Dussehra 2023
Image Source: pexels
According the Hindu mythology, this special day is noted as the victory of good over evil, as on this day, Lord Rama slayed the 10-headed demon king Ravana and Devi Katyayani in the form of Maa Durga defeated Mahishasura
Significance of Dussehra
Image Source: pexels
The auspicious day of Dussehra is celebrated as Vijayadashami in West Bengal which is noted as the last day of the Durga Puja celebrations
Vijayadashami in West Bengal
Image Source: pexels
In this ritual, Devi Durga is immersed in a sacred pond or river on the last day of the festivities
Durga Visarjan
Image Source: pexels
Literally meaning vermillion game, it's a Bengali tradition of playing with Sindur the moment before the diety's visarjan on the last day of Durga puja
Sindur Khela
Image Source: pexels
As Dussehra is marked as the day of the glorious celebration of Lord Rama's victory hence in many states of India Ramleela or the story of Lord Rama is performed in the form of a play or theatre
Ramleela
Image Source: pexels
At 1:58 pm on the 24th of October, the Muhurat will begin
The beginning of Vijaya Muhurat
Image Source: pexels
At 2:43 pm on the 24th of October, the Vijay Muhurat will end
The end of Vijaya Muhurat
Image Source: pexels
As per the Drik Panchang, The Dashami Tithi will start on October 23 at 5:44 pm
The beginning of Dashami Tithi
Image Source: pexels
The Dashami puja will take place between the time of 12:40 pm to 02:59 pm on October 24
The Puja Timings
Image Source: pexels
From the Pinkvilla team, we wish you all a happy and safe Dussehra
Happy Dussehra
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.