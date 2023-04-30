Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

APRIL 30, 2023

Duties of bridesmaids

Image : Pexel

Throw a memorable bridal shower or a bachelorette party for the bride-to-be 

Party time 

Image : Pexels

Prepare a speech, dance performance or a flash mob for the bride

Get ready to perform

Image Pexels

Being a bridesmaid you should stay with her on every salon visit

Go along

Image: Pexels

The most important duty of bridesmaid is to keep a track of the groom's shoes which is popularly known as 'Joota Chupai'

Note it bridesmaids 

Image: Pexels

Accompany the bride for shopping and help her select the wedding outfit 

Help her choose

Image: Pexels

The bridesmaids can help the couple in planning the wedding events or tasks 

Give ideas

Image Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Make preparations for a grand bridal entry and accompany her while she comes 

Try to plan grand 

Image: Pexels

Be ready to apply a mixture of sugar and lemon juice on your bride's mehndi as it helps in naturally darkening the henna 

Apply the paste

Image: Pexels

Assist the bride with her make-up and hair. Guide her with some styling tips and help her get ready on the wedding day 

Guide the bride 

Image: Pexels

On the wedding day carry her make-up pouch with you for touch up

Touch ups

