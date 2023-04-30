APRIL 30, 2023
Duties of bridesmaids
Image : Pexel
Throw a memorable bridal shower or a bachelorette party for the bride-to-be
Party time
Image : Pexels
Prepare a speech, dance performance or a flash mob for the bride
Get ready to perform
Image Pexels
Being a bridesmaid you should stay with her on every salon visit
Go along
Image: Pexels
The most important duty of bridesmaid is to keep a track of the groom's shoes which is popularly known as 'Joota Chupai'
Note it bridesmaids
Image: Pexels
Accompany the bride for shopping and help her select the wedding outfit
Help her choose
Image: Pexels
The bridesmaids can help the couple in planning the wedding events or tasks
Give ideas
Image Katrina Kaif Instagram
Make preparations for a grand bridal entry and accompany her while she comes
Try to plan grand
Image: Pexels
Be ready to apply a mixture of sugar and lemon juice on your bride's mehndi as it helps in naturally darkening the henna
Apply the paste
Image: Pexels
Assist the bride with her make-up and hair. Guide her with some styling tips and help her get ready on the wedding day
Guide the bride
Image: Pexels
On the wedding day carry her make-up pouch with you for touch up
Touch ups
