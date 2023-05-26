Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

mAY 26, 2023

Dynamics Of Zodiac Signs In Relationship

Pros: Passionate and Energetic 
Cons: Impulsive and Quick To Anger 

Aries

Pros: Loyal and Affectionate 
Cons: Stubborn and Possessive

Taurus

Pros: Adaptable and Fun-loving Partners
Cons: Indecisive and Easily Bored

Gemini

Pros: Loving and Supportive 
Cons: Moody and Clingy

Cancer

Pros: Generous and Passionate 
Cons: Arrogant and Domineering

Leo

Virgo

Pros: Loyal and Dependable 
Cons: Critical and Perfectionist

Pros: Romantic and Diplomatic 
Cons: Indecisive and Conflict-averse

Libra

Pros: Jealous and Possessive 
Cons: Deeply Committed and Devoted

Scorpio

Pros: Fun-loving and  Optimistic
 Cons: Careless and Impulsive

Sagittarius

Pros: Reliable and Committed 
Cons: Cold and Emotionally Distant

Capricorn

Pros: Innovative and Open-minded 
Cons: Detached and Aloof

Aquarius

Pros: Intuitive and Loving 
Cons: Dreamy and Impractical

Pisces

