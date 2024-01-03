Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 03, 2024

Early signs and symptoms of Arthritis 

World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12 annually. Know the early signs and symptoms of the disease that you should not ignore

Arthritis

As per Dr. Abhishek Jumani (General Physician and MBBS), If you feel discomfort in your joints, which may be constant, intermittent, or only present when you touch the injured area, it's a sign

Pain in a joint

As arthritis worsens, it can result in swollen and painful joints. When you apply pressure to the joint, it could cause pain

Swelling & Tenderness

When you aren't able to make a fist or you feel pain in bending your fingers, it is a sign of joint stiffness. It usually happens in the morning

Joint Stiffness

When your joint moves with a grinding or grating sound, it refers that the cartilage has worn out and acts as a sign of arthritis

Grinding sound or sensation

Many people are unaware that hip arthritis distributes pain to the groin and not the hip's outside

Groin pain

The same joints on both sides of your body, such as both wrists and both knees, are frequently affected by rheumatoid arthritis 

Symmetrical joint pain

The tiny joints of your hands, wrists, and ankles are frequently the first places where rheumatoid and other forms of inflammatory arthritis manifest 

Stiffness in tiny joints

Visit Doctor

You should visit a doctor if your joint pain is accompanied by redness, swelling, tenderness, or warmth near the joint. If the soreness doesn't go away or if it lasts longer than two weeks, then also you should consult a doctor

Even though there is presently no cure for arthritis, identifying the signs and symptoms and beginning therapy early can help moderate and manage the condition

No Treatment

