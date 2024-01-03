Early signs and symptoms of Arthritis 

World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12 annually. Know the early signs and symptoms of the disease that you should not ignore
Arthritis
As per Dr. Abhishek Jumani (General Physician and MBBS), If you feel discomfort in your joints, which may be constant, intermittent, or only present when you touch the injured area, it's a sign
Pain in a joint
As arthritis worsens, it can result in swollen and painful joints. When you apply pressure to the joint, it could cause pain
Swelling & Tenderness
When you aren't able to make a fist or you feel pain in bending your fingers, it is a sign of joint stiffness. It usually happens in the morning
Joint Stiffness
When your joint moves with a grinding or grating sound, it refers that the cartilage has worn out and acts as a sign of arthritis
Grinding sound or sensation
Many people are unaware that hip arthritis distributes pain to the groin and not the hip's outside
Groin pain
The same joints on both sides of your body, such as both wrists and both knees, are frequently affected by rheumatoid arthritis
Symmetrical joint pain
The tiny joints of your hands, wrists, and ankles are frequently the first places where rheumatoid and other forms of inflammatory arthritis manifest
Stiffness in tiny joints
Visit Doctor
You should visit a doctor if your joint pain is accompanied by redness, swelling, tenderness, or warmth near the joint. If the soreness doesn't go away or if it lasts longer than two weeks, then also you should consult a doctor
Even though there is presently no cure for arthritis, identifying the signs and symptoms and beginning therapy early can help moderate and manage the condition