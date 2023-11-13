Heading 3

Earthquake safety tips

When you feel the ground shaking, drop to your hands and knees, cover your head and neck with your arms, and take cover under a piece of furniture. Hold on until the shaking stops

Drop, Cover, and Hold On

Image Source: Pexels 

Know the safest places in each room of your home or workplace. Seek shelter under a table or desk and stay away from windows, heavy furniture, and other objects that could fall

Identify Safe Spaces

Image Source: Pexels 

Develop and practice an earthquake emergency plan with your household members. Identify safe meeting points and discuss communication methods

Create an Emergency Plan

Image Source: Pexels 

Secure heavy furniture, appliances, and items that could fall, such as bookshelves, water heaters, and hanging objects

Secure Heavy Items

Image Source: Pexels 

Familiarize yourself with the evacuation routes and assembly points if you're in a multi-story building. Be aware of the location of fire exits and practice using them

Know Your Building’s Evacuation Plan

Image Source: Pexels 

Maintain an emergency kit with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, a flashlight, batteries, a portable radio, and important documents

Keep Emergency Supplies Ready

Image Source: Pexels 

Learn how to turn off gas, water, and electricity in your home to prevent fires and other hazards after an earthquake

Turn Off Utilities

Image Source: Pexels 

 Stay Indoors

Image Source: Pexels 

If you're indoors, stay there until the shaking stops and it's safe to exit

Be cautious around hazardous areas, such as beaches or coastal areas, where tsunamis might occur

Stay Away from Hazardous Areas

Image Source: Pexels 

Stay informed about earthquake preparedness and response. Listen to authorities and follow their instructions. Keeping calm can help you make better decisions during and after an earthquake

Be Informed and Stay Calm

Image Source: Pexels 

