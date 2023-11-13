Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
NOVEMBER 13, 2023
Earthquake safety tips
When you feel the ground shaking, drop to your hands and knees, cover your head and neck with your arms, and take cover under a piece of furniture. Hold on until the shaking stops
Drop, Cover, and Hold On
Know the safest places in each room of your home or workplace. Seek shelter under a table or desk and stay away from windows, heavy furniture, and other objects that could fall
Identify Safe Spaces
Develop and practice an earthquake emergency plan with your household members. Identify safe meeting points and discuss communication methods
Create an Emergency Plan
Secure heavy furniture, appliances, and items that could fall, such as bookshelves, water heaters, and hanging objects
Secure Heavy Items
Familiarize yourself with the evacuation routes and assembly points if you're in a multi-story building. Be aware of the location of fire exits and practice using them
Know Your Building’s Evacuation Plan
Maintain an emergency kit with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, a flashlight, batteries, a portable radio, and important documents
Keep Emergency Supplies Ready
Learn how to turn off gas, water, and electricity in your home to prevent fires and other hazards after an earthquake
Turn Off Utilities
Stay Indoors
If you're indoors, stay there until the shaking stops and it's safe to exit
Be cautious around hazardous areas, such as beaches or coastal areas, where tsunamis might occur
Stay Away from Hazardous Areas
Stay informed about earthquake preparedness and response. Listen to authorities and follow their instructions. Keeping calm can help you make better decisions during and after an earthquake
Be Informed and Stay Calm
