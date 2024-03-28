Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 28, 2024

Easter Celebration Ideas

Organize an Easter egg hunt for a playful activity and an exciting timepass 

Easter Egg Hunt

Image Source: Pexels

Host a festive brunch with delectable traditional Easter dishes like cakes, pies and roasted chicken

Easter Brunch

Image Source: Pexels

Get creative with Easter-themed crafts like decorating eggs, making Easter baskets

DIY Easter Crafts

Image Source: Pexels

Participate in or organize a neighborhood Easter parade 

Easter Parade

Image Source: Pexels

Spend the day baking Easter treats such as cookies, cupcakes, or a special Easter cake

Image Source: Pexels

Easter Baking

Take a trip to a zoo or dog cafes  to see baby animals and enjoy some outdoor fun

Visit animal friendly places

Image Source: Pexels

Attend Easter Sunday services at your local church to celebrate the religious significance of the holiday

Attend Church Services

Image Source: Pexels

Start a springtime garden by planting flowers, as a symbol of new life and growth

Plant a Garden

Image Source: Pexels

Family Movie Night

Image Source: Pexels

Watch Easter-themed movies or shows with your loved ones

Spend the day volunteering at a community service to spread Easter cheer and help those in need

Volunteer

Image Source: Pexels

