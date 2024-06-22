Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 22, 2024

Easy and Delicious Cheesecake Recipe

Follow this simple step-by-step guide to make a delicious, creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Perfect for any occasion!

Easy Cheesecake Recipe

Image Source: Freepik

  - 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs 
- ¼ cup sugar 
- ½ cup melted butter

Ingredients For the Crust

Image Source: Freepik

  - 24 oz cream cheese, softened 
- 1 cup sugar 
- 1 tsp vanilla extract 
- 3 large eggs 
- ½ cup sour cream

Ingredients For the Filling

Image Source: Freepik

Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. You can also use any other crispy cracker of your liking

Prepare Crust

Image Source: Freepik

Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C)

Image Source: Freepik

Preheat Oven

Beat the cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add vanilla extract, then eggs, one at a time. Mix in sour cream

Mix Filling

Image Source: Freepik

Pour the filling over the crust in the springform pan

Pour Filling

Image Source: Freepik

Bake at 325°F for 55-60 minutes, or until the center is set

Bake Cheesecake

Image Source: Freepik

Cool Cheesecake

Image Source: Freepik

Let the cheesecake cool at room temperature for 1 hour. Then refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight

Remove from the pan, slice, and enjoy your easy homemade cheesecake!

Serve & Enjoy

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here