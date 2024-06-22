Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 22, 2024
Easy and Delicious Cheesecake Recipe
Follow this simple step-by-step guide to make a delicious, creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Perfect for any occasion!
Easy Cheesecake Recipe
Image Source: Freepik
- 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ cup melted butter
Ingredients For the Crust
Image Source: Freepik
- 24 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 large eggs
- ½ cup sour cream
Ingredients For the Filling
Image Source: Freepik
Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. You can also use any other crispy cracker of your liking
Prepare Crust
Image Source: Freepik
Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C)
Image Source: Freepik
Preheat Oven
Beat the cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add vanilla extract, then eggs, one at a time. Mix in sour cream
Mix Filling
Image Source: Freepik
Pour the filling over the crust in the springform pan
Pour Filling
Image Source: Freepik
Bake at 325°F for 55-60 minutes, or until the center is set
Bake Cheesecake
Image Source: Freepik
Cool Cheesecake
Image Source: Freepik
Let the cheesecake cool at room temperature for 1 hour. Then refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight
Remove from the pan, slice, and enjoy your easy homemade cheesecake!
Serve & Enjoy
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.