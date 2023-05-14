MAY 14, 2023
Easy avocado recipes
Mash ripe avocado with salt and pepper and spread it on a slice of toasted bread. Add toppings such as cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, or a poached egg
Avocado Toast
Mash ripe avocado with chopped tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and salt to make a delicious dip for chips or vegetables
Guacamole
Blend ripe avocado with frozen banana, almond milk, and honey for a creamy and healthy breakfast smoothie
Avocado Smoothie
Avocado Salad
Toss diced avocado with chopped cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and a simple dressing of olive oil and lemon juice for a refreshing and healthy salad
Mash ripe avocado with hard-boiled eggs, chopped celery, red onion, and mayonnaise to make a delicious and protein-packed egg salad
Avocado Egg Salad
Toss cooked pasta with mashed avocado, lemon juice, garlic, and chopped cherry tomatoes for a creamy and flavorful pasta dish
Avocado Pasta
Mash ripe avocado with canned tuna, chopped celery, red onion, and mayonnaise to make a healthy and filling tuna salad
Avocado Tuna Salad
Dice ripe avocado and mix it with chopped tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, and salt to make a flavorful and healthy salsa
Avocado Salsa
Slice ripe avocado into wedges, coat them in breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese, and bake in the oven for a healthy and delicious snack
Avocado Fries
Mash ripe avocado with hard-boiled egg yolks, mustard, and mayonnaise, and spoon the mixture back into the egg white halves for a healthy and flavorful appetizer
Avocado Deviled Eggs
