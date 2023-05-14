Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

MAY 14, 2023

Easy avocado recipes

Image : Pexels

Mash ripe avocado with salt and pepper and spread it on a slice of toasted bread. Add toppings such as cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, or a poached egg

Avocado Toast

Mash ripe avocado with chopped tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and salt to make a delicious dip for chips or vegetables

Image : Pexels

Guacamole

Blend ripe avocado with frozen banana, almond milk, and honey for a creamy and healthy breakfast smoothie

Image : Pexels

Avocado Smoothie

Image : Pexels

Avocado Salad

Toss diced avocado with chopped cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and a simple dressing of olive oil and lemon juice for a refreshing and healthy salad

Mash ripe avocado with hard-boiled eggs, chopped celery, red onion, and mayonnaise to make a delicious and protein-packed egg salad

Image : Pexels

Avocado Egg Salad

Toss cooked pasta with mashed avocado, lemon juice, garlic, and chopped cherry tomatoes for a creamy and flavorful pasta dish

Image : Pexels

Avocado Pasta

Mash ripe avocado with canned tuna, chopped celery, red onion, and mayonnaise to make a healthy and filling tuna salad

Image : Pexels

Avocado Tuna Salad

Dice ripe avocado and mix it with chopped tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, and salt to make a flavorful and healthy salsa

Image : Pexels

Avocado Salsa

Slice ripe avocado into wedges, coat them in breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese, and bake in the oven for a healthy and delicious snack

Image : Pexels

Avocado Fries

Mash ripe avocado with hard-boiled egg yolks, mustard, and mayonnaise, and spoon the mixture back into the egg white halves for a healthy and flavorful appetizer

Image : Pexels

Avocado Deviled Eggs

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here