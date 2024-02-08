Easy Chicken curry recipe

Gather 500g of chicken (cut into pieces), 2 onions (finely chopped), 2 tomatoes (pureed), 2 cloves of garlic (minced), 1-inch ginger (grated), 2 green chilies (sliced), and 1/2 cup of fresh coriander leaves (chopped)
Prepare Ingredients
In a bowl, marinate the chicken with 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon of red chili powder, 1 teaspoon of coriander powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes
Marinate Chicken
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan over medium heat
Heat Oil
Add the minced garlic and grated ginger to the hot oil. Sauté for a minute until fragrant
Sauté Aromatics
Add the finely chopped onions to the pan and cook until they turn golden brown
Add Onions
Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds, 1 teaspoon of garam masala, and 1 teaspoon of paprika into the pan. Stir well to combine with the onions and spices
Add Spices
Add the marinated chicken pieces to the pan and cook until they are browned on all sides, stirring occasionally
Cook Chicken
Pour Tomato Puree
Pour in the pureed tomatoes and stir to coat the chicken evenly. Cook for another 5 minutes until the tomatoes are cooked down and the sauce thickens slightly
Pour in 1 cup of water, adjust salt to taste, and bring the curry to a gentle simmer. Cover and cook for about 15-20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and tender
Add Water and Simmer
Once the chicken curry is cooked, garnish it with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice or naan bread