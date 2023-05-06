MAY 06, 2023
Easy Coconut Milk Hair Mask Recipes
Image : Pexels
The National Library Of Medicine US claims that coconut milk is essential for hair growth. Let’s check out some easy hair mask recipes made out of coconut milk
Coconut milk hair mask
Image : Pexels
Mix 1/2 cup of coconut milk with 1 tablespoon of honey. Mix until it forms a thick paste. Massage the mixture for 5–10 minutes on the scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing with cool water and shampooing and conditioning as usual
Coconut milk and honey hair mask
Image : Pexels
Mix 1 cup of coconut milk with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel in a bowl. Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing on the roots and ends. After 30 minutes, rinse off with lukewarm water and shampoo as usual. Condition your hair to seal in moisture
Coconut milk and aloe vera hair mask
Image : Pexels
In a bowl, mix coconut milk and yogurt until well combined. Massage the mixture into your scalp for 5 to 10 minutes. Cover your hair with a shower cap or towel and let the mixture sit for 30–60 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and shampoo as usual
Coconut milk and yogurt hair mask
Image : Pexels
Mix 1 ripe avocado and 1/2 cup coconut milk. Massage the mixture into your scalp for a few minutes to improve blood circulation
Coconut milk and avocado hair mask
Image : Pexels
Take ½ cup coconut milk and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Gently massage the mixture into your scalp
Coconut milk and lemon juice hair mask
Image : Pexels
Prepare coconut milk the night before application. Put the prepared coconut milk in the refrigerator. Low temperatures will allow milk to thicken, and you can apply it to the scalp thereafter
Thick coconut milk hair mask
Image : Pexels
Take one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds and boil it in 1/4 cup of coconut oil. Let it boil until the seeds turn red. Mix the fenugreek-infused coconut oil with half cup of thick coconut milk. Apply this concoction to your scalp and massage it for 5–10 minutes
Coconut milk and fenugreek hair mask
Image : Pexels
Take 1/2 cup coconut milk and 1/4 cup of hibiscus flowers. Blend them and make a mixture. Massage the mixture into your scalp for a few minutes to improve blood circulation
Coconut milk and hibiscus flower hair mask
Image : Pexels
Take 1 medium-sized onion, cheesecloth and coconut milk. Make a mixture and apply it to the scalp and let it sit for 30 minutes
Coconut milk and onion juice hair mask
