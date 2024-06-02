Heading 3
Easy coriander DIYs at home
Grind coriander leaves into a paste
Coriander Mask for Oily Skin - Step 1
Mix the paste with a few drops of lemon juice
Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water
Boil water and add a handful of coriander seeds
Coriander Face Steam - Step 1
Remove from heat and place a towel over your head to trap the steam
Steam your face for 5-10 minutes to open pores and cleanse deeply
Step 3
Rinse your face with cool water after steaming
Grind coriander leaves into a paste. Next, grate a cucumber and extract its juice
Coriander Mask for Cooling Skin - Step 1
Mix the coriander paste with cucumber juice to form a smooth paste
Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later, rinse off with cool water
Step 3
