Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

june 02, 2024

Easy coriander DIYs at home

Grind coriander leaves into a paste

Coriander Mask for Oily Skin - Step 1 

Image Source: Freepik

Mix the paste with a few drops of lemon juice

Step 2

Image Source: Freepik

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 3

Image Source: Freepik

Boil water and add a handful of coriander seeds

Coriander Face Steam - Step 1 

Image Source: Freepik

Remove from heat and place a towel over your head to trap the steam

Image Source: Freepik

Step 2

Steam your face for 5-10 minutes to open pores and cleanse deeply

Step 3 

Image Source: Freepik

Rinse your face with cool water after steaming

Step 4

Image Source: Freepik

Grind coriander leaves into a paste. Next, grate a cucumber and extract its juice

Coriander Mask for Cooling Skin - Step 1

Image Source: Freepik

Step 2

Image Source: Freepik

Mix the coriander paste with cucumber juice to form a smooth paste

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later, rinse off with cool water

Step 3

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here