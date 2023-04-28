APRIL 28, 2023
Easy DIY Home Remedies For Dry Scalp
Image : Pexels
Dandruff, exposure to extremely cold weather for a long duration, frequent hair washing with shampoos, and lack of essential nutrients are some of the reasons that cause dry scalp
What causes dry scalp
Image : Pexels
Here are 8 simple home remedies to get rid of dry scalp. Check out
DIY home remedies
Image : Pexels
Warm coconut oil in a small bowl. Dip your fingers in the oil and massage the scalp
Coconut oil
Image : Pexels
Wash the aloe vera leaf. Using a sharp knife, remove the spiny ends. Remove the outer skin and scoop out the gel. Mix the gel with neem oil. Apply immediately to the scalp and hair
Aloe vera
Image : Pexels
Take a few drops of tea tree oil in a bowl. Add a little coconut oil. You may also mix it with water or olive oil. Apply and lightly massage it into your scalp
Tea tree oil
Image : Pexels
Mix lemon juice with honey. Apply this to your scalp and hair
Lemon juice
Image : Pexels
Dilute apple cider vinegar in warm water. Apply this mixture to the scalp
Apple cider vinegar
Image : Pexels
Mix yogurt and honey in a bowl. Apply it to your scalp and hair
Yogurt and lemon
Image : Pexels
Soak oats in milk and make a smooth paste into a grinder. Add honey and coconut oil. Mix well and apply it to your scalp and hair
Oatmeal
Image : Pexels
Add a few drops of lemongrass oil to the coconut oil. Massage this into your scalp. After some time, was your hair with shampoo
Lemongrass oil
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.