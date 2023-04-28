Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

APRIL 28, 2023

Easy DIY Home Remedies For Dry Scalp

Dandruff, exposure to extremely cold weather for a long duration, frequent hair washing with shampoos, and lack of essential nutrients are some of the reasons that cause dry scalp

What causes dry scalp

Here are 8 simple home remedies to get rid of dry scalp. Check out 

DIY home remedies 

Warm coconut oil in a small bowl. Dip your fingers in the oil and massage the scalp

Coconut oil

Wash the aloe vera leaf. Using a sharp knife, remove the spiny ends. Remove the outer skin and scoop out the gel. Mix the gel with neem oil. Apply immediately to the scalp and hair

Aloe vera 

Take a few drops of tea tree oil in a bowl. Add a little coconut oil. You may also mix it with water or olive oil. Apply and lightly massage it into your scalp

Tea tree oil

Mix lemon juice with honey. Apply this to your scalp and hair

Lemon juice 

Dilute apple cider vinegar in warm water. Apply this mixture to the scalp

Apple cider vinegar 

Mix yogurt and honey in a bowl. Apply it to your scalp and hair

Yogurt and lemon

Soak oats in milk and make a smooth paste into a grinder. Add honey and coconut oil. Mix well and apply it to your scalp and hair

Oatmeal 

Add a few drops of lemongrass oil to the coconut oil. Massage this into your scalp. After some time, was your hair with shampoo 

Lemongrass oil 

