Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 03, 2024

Easy Eyelash Care Tips

Remove your makeup with a mild formula and try to rub it with gentle hands so that your lashes aren’t harmed in any way

#1

We tend to forget washing our eyelashes; apply a mild cleanser on your face and eyelashes gently so that remaining makeup and dirt could be eliminated 

#2

Please don’t rub your face and eyes aggressively with a towel, tap it gently especially on the eyes 

#3

Brush your eyelashes regularly for smooth blood circulation and even distribution of makeup products 

#4

Apply castor oil to your eyelashes with a clean mascara wand to stimulate eyelash growth

#5

Green Tea contains antioxidants, patting (cold) green tea with a cotton pad on your eyelashes can nourish them thoroughly 

#6

Apply Aloe Vera gel on your eyelashes which stimulates growth making your eyelashes long and thick

#7

Gently massage your eyelashes with olive oil and leave it overnight but don’t forget to rinse your eyes thoroughly as soon as you wake up

#8

Apply coconut milk soaked cotton balls on your eyes gently and leave it for 10-15 minutes, this protein rich milk solution will be beneficial for your eyelashes

#9

Consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C and E which can be beneficial in promoting lash growth 

#10

