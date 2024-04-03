Heading 3
Aditi Singh
april 03, 2024
Easy Eyelash Care Tips
Remove your makeup with a mild formula and try to rub it with gentle hands so that your lashes aren’t harmed in any way
#1
We tend to forget washing our eyelashes; apply a mild cleanser on your face and eyelashes gently so that remaining makeup and dirt could be eliminated
#2
Please don’t rub your face and eyes aggressively with a towel, tap it gently especially on the eyes
#3
Brush your eyelashes regularly for smooth blood circulation and even distribution of makeup products
#4
Apply castor oil to your eyelashes with a clean mascara wand to stimulate eyelash growth
#5
Green Tea contains antioxidants, patting (cold) green tea with a cotton pad on your eyelashes can nourish them thoroughly
#6
Apply Aloe Vera gel on your eyelashes which stimulates growth making your eyelashes long and thick
#7
Gently massage your eyelashes with olive oil and leave it overnight but don’t forget to rinse your eyes thoroughly as soon as you wake up
#8
Apply coconut milk soaked cotton balls on your eyes gently and leave it for 10-15 minutes, this protein rich milk solution will be beneficial for your eyelashes
#9
Consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C and E which can be beneficial in promoting lash growth
#10
